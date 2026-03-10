OSE Immunotherapeutics Confirms Marc Le Bozec as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Strategic Growth

Nantes, France, March 10, 2026 - 7:30am CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), today announced the transition of Marc Le Bozec from interim to permanent Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Le Bozec had served as interim CEO since October 2, 2025.

Following a thorough review of internal and external candidates and upon recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors unanimously confirmed Marc Le Bozec's transition from interim to permanent CEO.

Dr. Markus Cappel, Chairman of the Board of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented:

"I am thrilled to announce Marc's permanent appointment as CEO. Since stepping into the interim role, Marc has demonstrated the strategic 'grit' and visionary leadership required to navigate the complexities of our sector. His deep understanding of our pipeline and his ability to unite the team behind a common mission have been exemplary. The Board is fully aligned with Marc's vision to scale our current assets into commercial successes, and we are confident that his leadership will drive significant value for our shareholders and, most importantly, for the patients who depend on our innovation."

Marc Le Bozec, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, added:

"I am deeply honored and energized to lead OSE Immunotherapeutics at such a pivotal moment in our journey. We are at a transition point where our scientific excellence is meeting critical clinical and commercial milestones. My focus is clear: to accelerate our breakthrough therapies and ensure that our novel medicines reach the patients in need as quickly as possible. OSE possesses a world-class R&D engine and a pipeline with transformative potential, and I am eager to work alongside Markus, the Board and our talented team to unlock the full value of these assets."

A Renewed Commitment to Patients

This appointment reinforces OSE's core mission of bringing life-changing treatments to patients facing high unmet medical needs. The Company remains steadfast in its goal to deliver novel immunotherapies in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, with a focus on precision medicine and patient-centric clinical development.

The compensation policy of Mr. Le Bozec for his position as Chief Executive Officer, as determined by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, will be published in the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document and submitted to the vote of the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which will be called upon to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is listed on Euronext. Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company's website: www.ose-immuno.com . Follow us on LinkedIn

