Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo to Launch First Long-Term Asset Fund in the UK

LONDON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that it is set to launch the CG Apollo Global Diversified Credit LTAF (the "LTAF" or the "Fund"), a multi-sector private credit solution, after the Fund recently received FCA authorization. The LTAF will provide UK Defined Contribution (DC) pension schemes with access to a highly diversified, global credit portfolio principally focused on private credit, including private investment grade, large-cap corporate lending and asset-backed finance, in a semi-liquid product format.

"This is an important milestone in a much larger journey we are on at Apollo to support DC plans that are increasingly seeking to enhance member outcomes and integrate private markets solutions," said Jesal Mistry, Managing Director, UK Defined Contribution Lead, Apollo. "This LTAF is designed with the aim of being an attractive portfolio construction solution, providing access to diversified multi-sector exposure and strong income generation potential."

The launch of the Fund will build on Apollo's efforts to bring private market retirement solutions to DC plans in the US and Europe, helping retirement savers to access the same institutional-quality investment tools that have supported Defined Benefit pensions and global retirement systems for decades.

"Retirees around the world face a savings shortfall that we believe private market strategies can help to address, particularly as public markets have become smaller and more concentrated," said Stephen Ulian, Managing Director, Lead for Defined Contribution, Apollo. "At Apollo, our focus is on bringing diversified private market solutions to plans, with an aim to improve diversification and downside protection and enhance risk-adjusted returns. This LTAF is the latest development in our product portfolio as we build compliant, turnkey solutions for modern DC schemes."

The LTAF is the first sub-fund in Apollo's broader Private Markets LTAF umbrella. Carne Global Fund Managers (UK) Limited serves as the Authorised Corporate Director and Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) to the LTAF umbrella and the Fund. The LTAF represents the latest advancement in Apollo's strategy to deliver compliant, institutional-quality private market solutions tailored to modern defined contribution schemes.

Robin Cotterill, CEO of Carne Global Fund Managers (UK) Limited said: "We are delighted to partner with Apollo on this milestone launch, further cementing our collaboration across jurisdictions and reinforcing Carne's leading position in bringing innovative LTAF solutions to market. It also reflects the power of industry collaboration and Carne's mission to deliver best-in-class fund governance and operational excellence."

In September 2025, Aviva announced that Apollo was among a select group of asset management partners selected to allocate capital under My Future Vision, Aviva's new default pension investment strategy targeting 20-25% private markets exposure.

Building on this momentum, in February 2026, Apollo and Schroders announced a strategic partnership that includes the preparation of a Collective Investment Trust for US defined contribution plans, targeted for launch in Q2 2026.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com

