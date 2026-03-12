Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Sports Capital Completes Transaction to Become Majority Shareholder of Atlético de Madrid

MADRID and NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlético de Madrid today announced that Apollo Sports Capital ('ASC'), the global sports investment company and affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO), has completed its previously announced investment to become the Club's majority shareholder. As part of the transaction, the Quantum Pacific Group (QPM) will retain substantially all of its previously held stake and be the second-largest shareholder, while Miguel Ángel Gil and Enrique Cerezo as well as Ares funds will remain as shareholders.

Miguel Ángel Gil and Enrique Cerezo will continue to lead Atlético de Madrid as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, respectively. As long-term investors, ASC will partner with Atlético de Madrid's management to support the Club's financial strength, sporting competitiveness and community impact. In addition, the shareholders of the Atlético de Madrid Board have approved an increase of equity and strategic capital up to an additional €100 million to support the Club's plans, including investment in Atlético de Madrid's teams and in major infrastructure projects as part of Ciudad del Deporte.

Chief Executive Officer of Atlético de Madrid Miguel Ángel Gil, said, "We are proud to officially welcome Apollo Sports Capital to Atlético de Madrid as a committed, long-term partner and one that will build on our great legacy on and off the pitch for our fans, our players, coaches and staff, and our community. I also want to thank Wanda Group, Quantum Pacific and Ares, who have supported us through pivotal moments to make this new chapter a reality."

Apollo Partner and co-Portfolio Manager of ASC Robert Givone, said, "It is an honor for Apollo Sports Capital to become stewards of this storied franchise, partnering with Miguel Ángel and the management team to back their long-term vision, investing in the club and the local community. ASC is committed to upholding the Atleti spirit and traditions in this exciting next phase."

Antoine Bonnier, CEO of Quantum Pacific (UK) LLP, said, "We are proud to be remaining as the Club's second-largest shareholder as we enter this exciting new era, and we look forward to working with Apollo, Miguel, Enrique and everyone else at Atleti to reach new heights together. Under Miguel's leadership, we have achieved a lot together on and off the pitch. Now, as we approach our second decade at Atleti we're confident that the best is yet to come."

Jim Miller, Co-Head of Ares' Sports, Media and Entertainment strategy, said, "We are excited to continue our support for Atlético de Madrid, and we are confident in the Club's future as they build on their momentum and the significant success we've achieved together."

Apollo Sports Capital is a global sports investment company investing across the sports and live events ecosystem, predominantly in credit and hybrid opportunities. Atlético de Madrid is ASC's flagship majority equity investment and is not part of a multi-club control ownership strategy.

A&O Shearman acted as legal counsel to Apollo Sports Capital. ECIJA acted as legal counsel to Mr Gil and Mr Cerezo.

About Atlético de Madrid

Club Atlético de Madrid is one of Europe's most prestigious football clubs and sporting institutions, with a long history of success since its foundation in 1903. The Club has a rich legacy of sporting excellence, winning multiple domestic and international trophies. Atlético's greatest strength is its dedicated and passionate fan base in Spain and around the world, with a record-breaking number of Club members.



In the last decade, Atlético has established strong foundations for the future of the Club by investing in long-term projects, led by the opening of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in 2017. Recognized as one of Europe's elite stadiums, Atlético's home is a first-class, multi-use venue which has created significant long-term value for the Club. The Riyadh Air Metropolitano will proudly host the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in 2027. The Club is now developing the 'Ciudad del Deporte', a unique and ambitious project to create a vibrant new district that will serve the local community and as a world-class destination for sport, leisure and tourism.

To learn more, please visit www.atleticodemadrid.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About Quantum Pacific Group

The Quantum Pacific Group is an international group of businesses with significant interests in a wide range of industries globally, including shipping, power, chemicals and fertilisers, real estate and sports. Quantum Pacific primarily focuses on long-term asset-backed investments, with a goal to build and grow leading companies and organisations. Since 2017, sport has become a growing part of the Group's portfolio and now spans a range of investments in established and emerging tier-1 leagues.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had nearly $623 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

