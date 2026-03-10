Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Achieves First UL 2580 Certification for High-Voltage Batter Systems in Its Class

Likely the first Company to achieve this level of certification for high voltage vehicular battery systems in its target segment, further strengthening its leadership in heavy-duty, mission critical applications

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced that it has successfully completed UL2580 safety certification for six models of its next-generation high-voltage lithium-ion battery systems. These systems are designed for integrated material handling vehicles supporting all-season outdoor environments.

The newly certified battery platforms are powered by Electrovaya's Infinity Battery Technology and incorporate an advanced thermal management system specifically engineered to maintain safe and consistent performance across a wide operating environment.

The UL2580 certification process involved some of the most stringent safety tests in the industry, including fire propagation testing, vibration, mechanical shock, short-circuit testing, and other destructive abuse tests. To the Company's knowledge, this represents the first high-voltage UL2580 certification, exemplifying Electrovaya's leadership position for battery safety.

"This certification represents an important milestone as we expand our product portfolio into higher-voltage battery systems," said Dr. Raj DasGupta, CEO of Electrovaya. "UL2580 is one of the most trusted safety standards in the battery industry, and achieving the first certification for high-voltage systems underscores the strength and safety of Electrovaya's Infinity Battery Technology."

Electrovaya continues to advance its high-voltage product offerings to meet evolving customer requirements and to support the ongoing electrification of industrial vehicle fleets.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a technology-driven lithium-ion battery company commercializing its proprietary Infinity Battery Technology, designed for superior safety, longevity, and performance in mission-critical industrial, robotics, defense and energy-storage applications. The Company leverages a strong intellectual-property portfolio and advanced materials expertise to deliver durable, high-value battery solutions to global OEMs and end users. To support growing demand and advancing energy-security and national-security objectives, Electrovaya is expanding U.S. manufacturing through its 52-acre Jamestown, New York site, which includes a 137,000-square-foot facility planned as its first gigafactory. Electrovaya also operates two Canadian sites focused on research, engineering, and product commercialization. For more information, please visit www.electrovaya.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, revenue, purchase orders, the potential for additional purchase orders from the described customer in CY 2026, order growth and customer demand FY and CY 2026, UL certifications, the demand for high voltage battery systems, the first UL2580 certification for high voltage battery systems, future business opportunities, and the ability to deliver to customer requirements. Forward-looking statements can generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "possible", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "planned", "objective", "estimated" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import.

