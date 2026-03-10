Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD) (OTC Pink: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") reminds holders that the following series of warrants are scheduled to expire on March 31, 2026:

12,596,175 warrants, including 375,850 warrants issued to insiders, were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on August 10, 2021

8,750,000 warrants, including 1,850,000 warrants issued to insiders, were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on September 7, 2022

1,150,000 warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on September 12, 2022

6,875,000 warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on November 1, 2022

8,008,750 warrants, including 850,000 warrants issued to insiders, were issued as part of a private placement that closed on May 10, 2023

16,053,750 warrants, including 528,750 warrants issued to insiders, were issued from a private placement that closed on May 16, 2023.

Each of these warrants entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per common share. Holders of Warrants who wish to exercise their warrants must forward a copy of the original warrant certificate to our office (Attn: Unigold Corporate Secretary) at the address above. Alternatively, an electronic scan or the electronic certificate may be sent to the email address below. In all cases the warrant exercise form that is attached to the warrant must be included and the funds must be received before the close of business March 31, 2026 to ensure issuance of the shares.

