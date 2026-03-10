

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) announced an investment and spend of more than $250 billion in the future of U.S. advanced connectivity, building the high-speed networks and resilience required for the next era. AT&T said its investment will expand future-ready ?ber and wireless services, modernize critical infrastructure, and strengthen network resilience and security to support communities and the economy for decades. AT&T will continue investing in America's workforce. Also, the company will continue investing in technologies that advance and protect the connected economy.



John Stankey, Chairman and CEO of AT&T, said: 'Current Federal telecommunications policy is as strong as I've seen in my career, making our commitment to invest possible. We look forward to serving American communities and businesses for the next 150 years.'



In pre-market trading on NYSE, AT&T shares are down 0.33 percent to $27.44.



