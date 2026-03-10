

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit narrowed sharply in January largely due to a notable fall in imports, data from the customs office revealed on Tuesday.



Exports posted a monthly growth of 0.7 percent in January. At the same time, imports declined 3.6 percent from December.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 1.84 billion from EUR 4.29 billion in December. In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 6.75 billion.



On a yearly basis, exports advanced 4.0 percent in January, while imports edged down 0.1 percent, data showed.



