

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices declined for the third straight month in January amid cheaper energy costs, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index dropped 1.6 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.4 percent fall in December.



Further, this was the quickest fall since October 2024, when prices decreased 2.8 percent.



Among main industrial groupings, energy prices plunged 7.0 percent, while costs for capital goods rose 1.0 percent. Prices for both consumer and intermediate goods increased 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rebounded 1.5 percent after falling 0.7 percent in December.



