The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

The Diverse Income Trust

10 March 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 09 March 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

09th March 2026 121.73 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 120.04 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

10th March 2026