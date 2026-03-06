Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 12:48 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

The Diverse Income Trust

6th March 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 05 March 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

05th March 2026 122.47 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 124.15 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

6th March 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
