The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

The Diverse Income Trust plc

4th March 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 03 March 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

03rd March 2026 123.90 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 122.33 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

4th March 2026