Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI)



04-March-2026 / 09:46 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 4 March 2026 Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (LSE: DIVI) Since its launch in April 2011, the Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) has outperformed the UK market and all but one of its 17 AIC UK Equity Income sector peers. Its dividend record has also been stronger than that of the UK equity market, with its dividend increasing each year. As investment trusts can trade at a discount to NAV, DIVI operates an annual redemption facility, which allows shareholders to exit at a price close to NAV. However, significant UK capital withdrawals in recent years have driven substantial redemptions, reducing the trust's size and gradually increasing its ongoing charges ratio. Following consultation with the trust's major institutional shareholders, on 25 February 2026 the board put forward proposals for a merger with the Premier Miton UK Multi Cap Income Fund, an FCA-authorised open-ended investment company with a similar strategy, which is also managed by Gervais Williams and Martin Turner. There will be a 100% cash exit for shareholders wishing to allocate capital elsewhere. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News