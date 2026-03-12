The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12
The Diverse Income Trust plc
12th March 2026
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 11 March 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
11th March 2026 122.30 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 120.62 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
