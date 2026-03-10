Inspired Entertainment, Inc.: Inspired Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

Transition Underway to More Digital, Scalable, Higher Margin Business

Fourth quarter Revenue of $77.2 million driven primarily by record Interactive revenue, up 53% year-over-year

Fourth quarter Net Operating Income of $11.2 million, Net Loss of $7.2 million and Adjusted Net Loss of $5.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $32.3 million, up 5% from prior year, generating a record 42% Adjusted EBITDA Margin, driven by all-time-high Interactive Adjusted EBITDA, up 60% year-over-year

First quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA expected to increase by at least 20% year over year, with full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $112 million to $118 million1

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect the strength of our underlying business and the progress we are making in advancing our strategic priorities," said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. "We delivered record Interactive revenue (+53% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA (+60% YoY), underscoring the scalability and operating leverage of our digital core growth engine. With digital representing 52% of Adjusted EBITDA2 following the November divestiture of our holiday parks business, we achieved a record Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter3-

Content continues to be a key differentiator across the portfolio. In Gaming, customers with new terminal deployments in our UK and Greece estates delivered double-digit gross win growth, supporting further share gains. In Virtual Sports, our new Virtual Soccer BetBuilder product in Greece is still in its early stages but is already driving increases in total bet volume and gross win, positioning us well for a broader rollout ahead of this summer's World Cup. We remain focused on investing in product innovation and new content studios to build on this momentum and further strengthen our competitive position."

Pierce added, "We have also strengthened our balance sheet, repaying approximately $13 million of debt4 and opportunistically repurchasing shares. We will continue to allocate capital thoughtfully while maintaining our focus on consistent performance, improved cash conversion, and long-term shareholder value."

Summary of Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2025 - Segment Financial Results

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Reported

Variance Currency

Movement

20252 Functional

Currency

Variance (In $ millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 - - - Total Revenue Gaming $36.3 $38.8 (6%) $1.5 (10%) Virtual Sports 9.4 10.1 (7%) 0.4 (11%) Interactive 17.8 11.6 53% 0.7 47% Leisure 13.7 22.5 (39%) 0.5 (41%) Total Revenue - 77.2 - 83.0 (7%) - 3.1 (11%) Net operating income 11.2 13.0 (14%) (0.1) (15%) Net (loss) income (7.2) 67.0 NM3 NM3 NM3 Net (loss) income per basic share ($0.25- - 2.35 NM3 NM3 NM3 Net (loss) income per diluted share ($0.25- - 2.29 NM3 NM3 NM3 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA1 Gaming $19.8 $19.5 2% $0.9 (3%) Virtual Sports 7.3 7.2 1% 0.5 (5%) Interactive 13.1 8.2 60% 0.4 55% Leisure 2.3 5.2 (56%) 0.2 (59%) Corporate (10.2) (9.2) (11%) (0.6) (4%) Total Company Adjusted EBITDA1 - 32.3 - 30.9 5- - 1.4 0- Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 42- 37- Adjusted net (loss) income1 ($5.1) $3.8 NM3 NM3 NM3 Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share ($0.18- - 0.13 NM3 NM3 NM3 1Reconciliation to US GAAP shown below.

2Currency movement calculated by translating 2025 and 2024 performances at 2024 exchange rates.

3Percentage/dollar change is not meaningful.



"Looking ahead, we see substantial opportunity across our portfolio," Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman of Inspired, continued. "Our confidence is grounded in the expanding scale of our Interactive platform, a robust pipeline of innovative content, and continued geographic expansion. These growth drivers are compounding and position us to deliver sustainable, scalable performance over the long term.

We have been deliberate in reshaping the business toward a more digital, higher-margin model, and our fourth quarter results validate that strategy. We are gaining share, improving profitability, and increasing financial flexibility; creating greater optionality as we deploy capital to the highest-return opportunities.

We expect 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $112 million to $118 million1. At the midpoint, this represents double-digit growth versus 2025 excluding the divested holiday parks business. We expect earnings to build progressively through the year, with our focus on converting earnings into stronger free cash flow generation and further enhancing long-term shareholder value."

Recent Highlights

Corporate & Capital Allocation

Sold UK Holiday Parks and certain associated leisure assets for £18.6 million on November 7 th - continuing transitional services and recurring game/content platform support (4Q 2025).

continuing transitional services and recurring game/content platform support (4Q 2025). Repaid approximately $13.3 million (£10.0 million) of debt principal (1Q 2026).

Interactive

Record performance in December with five games in Eilers & Fantini's Top 50 5 - including Bigger Piggy Christmas Bank at #6 among new online slots (4Q 2025).

including Bigger Piggy Christmas Bank at #6 among new online slots (4Q 2025). U.S. iGaming GGR market share 5 increased 50 basis points quarter-over-quarter in 4Q 2025 , driven by a step change in the number of top performing game themes.

, driven by a step change in the number of top performing game themes. Expanded into South Africa (4Q 2025).



Gaming

Launched new customer Jenningsbet with 470 terminals installed in 4Q 2025 and 120 in 1Q 2026.

with 470 terminals installed in 4Q 2025 and 120 in 1Q 2026. Successfully deployed our first cloud-native lottery platform with LEIDSA in the Dominican Republic, powering 2,500 terminals and integrated digital channels (4Q 2025).

Virtual Sports

Expanded partnership with BetMGM and Borgata to bring Virtual Sports to their New Jersey sportsbook; the first US Tier O operator to integrate Virtual Sports into their sportsbook tab (1Q 2026).

the first US Tier O operator to integrate Virtual Sports into their sportsbook tab (1Q 2026). Secured multi-year extensions with key operators, bet365 and Entain (1Q 2026).

Launched new Virtual Soccer BetBuilder product in Greece with OPAP with strong early results showing increased bet volume and gross win (4Q 2025); expected to rollout across the estate ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

with strong early results showing increased bet volume and gross win (4Q 2025); expected to rollout across the estate ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Expanded content in Turkey to include Horse and Greyhound Racing, first racing products in the market (1Q 2026).

Outlook

Management remains confident in its strategic direction and ability to deliver profitable growth in 2026. The continued expansion of our higher-margin digital businesses and increasing operating leverage support improved earnings quality and stronger free cash flow generation, driving long-term shareholder value.

Management expects first quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to increase by at least 20% year over year and expects full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $112 million to $118 million 1 . This includes the expected impact of the UK online gaming tax changes 5 set out in the November 2025 UK Budget and effective from April 2026.

. This includes the expected impact of the UK online gaming tax changes set out in the November 2025 UK Budget and effective from April 2026. Starting in 1Q 2026, we intend to streamline our reporting structure by merging Gaming and Leisure into a single "Retail Solutions" segment; Virtual Sports and Interactive will continue to be reported separately.



Summary of Full Year ended December 31, 2025 - Segment Financial Results

(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Reported

Variance Currency

Movement

20252 Functional

Currency

Variance (In $ millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 - - - Total Revenue Gaming $112.3 $110.6 2% $3.8 (2%) Virtual Sports 36.6 45.4 (19%) 1.1 (22%) Interactive 58.6 39.3 49% 1.9 44% Leisure 96.6 101.8 (5%) 3.3 (8%) Total Revenue - 304.1 - 297.1 2- - 10.1 (1%) Net operating income 30.5 30.7 (1%) 0.2 (1%) Net (loss) income (17.0) 64.8 NM3 (1.1) NM3 Net (loss) income per basic share ($0.58- - 2.27 NM3 NM3 NM3 Net (loss) income per diluted share ($0.58- - 2.22 NM3 NM3 NM3 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA1 Gaming $55.0 $45.3 21% $2.2 17% Virtual Sports 26.8 36.1 (26%) 0.3 (28%) Interactive 40.6 25.6 59% 1.6 54% Leisure 21.2 23.3 (9%) 0.8 (13%) Corporate (32.2) (30.2) (7%) (0.6) (5%) Total Company Adjusted EBITDA1 - 111.4 - 100.1 11- - 4.3 7- Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 37- 34- Adjusted net (loss) income1 $1.4 $13.0 (89%) 0.0 (89%) Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share - 0.05 - 0.45 (89%) NM3 (89%) 1Reconciliation to US GAAP shown below. 2 Currency movement calculated by translating 2025 and 2024 performances at 2024 exchange rates.

3 Percentage/dollar change is not meaningful.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to analyze our operating performance. We use these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis. We believe that these measures are also commonly used in our industry to measure performance. For these reasons, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide expanded insight into our business, in addition to standard U.S. GAAP financial measures. There are no uniform rules for defining and using non-GAAP financial measures, and as a result the measures we use may not be comparable to measures used by other companies, even if they have similar labels. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. You should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP financial statements.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expense, and other additional exclusions and adjustments (see Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table)- Such additional excluded amounts include stock-based compensation U.S. GAAP charges where the associated liability is expected to be settled in stock, and changes in the value of earnout liabilities and income and expenditure in relation to legacy portions of the business (being those portions where trading no longer occurs) including closed defined benefit pension plans. Additional adjustments are made for items considered outside the normal course of business, including (1) restructuring costs, which include charges attributable to employee severance, management changes, restructuring, dual running costs, costs related to facility closures and integration costs, (2) merger and acquisition costs, (3) gains or losses not in the ordinary course of business and (4) the costs of the restatement of previously issued financial statements.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a particularly useful performance measure, because it focuses on certain operating drivers of the business, including sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA can provide a more complete understanding of our operating results and the trends to which we are subject, and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income or loss, because it does not take into account certain aspects of our operating performance (for example, it excludes non-recurring gains and losses which are not deemed to be a normal part of underlying business activities)- Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the use by other companies of similarly termed measures. Management compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA as only one of several measures for evaluating our operating performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which affect depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax benefit (expense), are evaluated separately by management.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) excluding the effects of certain exclusions and adjustments. Such excluded amounts include income and expenditure in relation to legacy portions of the business (being those portions where trading no longer occurs) including closed defined benefit pension plans. Additional adjustments are made for items considered outside the normal course of business, including (1) restructuring costs, which include charges attributable to employee severance, management changes, restructuring, dual running costs, costs related to facility closures and integration costs, (2) merger and acquisition costs and (3) gains or losses not in the ordinary course of business. These items have been adjusted to reflect the tax impact from excluding them from net income (loss).

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share is computed by dividing the Adjusted Net Income by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period, including the effects of any potentially dilutive securities, including RSUs, using the treasury stock method, and convertible debt or convertible preferred stock, using the if-converted method, unless the inclusion would be anti-dilutive.

Functional Currency at Constant rate. Currency impacts shown have been calculated as the current-period average GBP:USD rate less the equivalent average rate in the prior year quarter, multiplied by the current period amount in our functional currency (GBP). The remaining difference, referred to as functional currency at constant rate, is calculated as the difference in our functional currency, multiplied by the prior year quarter average GBP: USD rate, as a proxy for functional currency at constant rate movement.

Currency Movement represents the difference between the results in our reporting currency (USD) and the results on a functional currency at constant rate basis.

Reconciliations from net income (loss), as shown in our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, to Adjusted EBITDA are shown below.

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(in millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Service - 68.4 - 64.7 - 278.6 - 258.6 Product sales 8.8 18.3 25.5 38.5 Total revenue 77.2 83.0 304.1 297.1 Cost of sales: Cost of service(1) (12.0 - (14.7 - (70.2 - (70.3 - Cost of product sales(1) (5.7 - (9.0 - (16.3 - (22.0 - Selling, general and administrative expenses (34.3 - (34.4 - (128.1 - (130.8 - Depreciation and amortization (13.3 - (11.9 - (52.4 - (43.3 - Loss on sale of business (0.7 - - (6.6 - - Net operating income 11.2 13.0 30.5 30.7 Other expense Interest expense, net (10.7 - (8.8 - (37.3 - (29.4 - Other finance income 0.4 0.2 0.9 0.5 Total other expense, net (10.3 - (8.6 - (36.4 - (28.9 - Net (loss) income before income taxes 0.9 4.4 (5.9 - 1.8 Income tax benefit (expense) (8.1 - 62.6 (11.1 - 63.0 Net (loss) income (7.2 - 67.0 (17.0 - 64.8 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 0.6 6.1 (0.7 - 1.4 Deferred tax on foreign currency translation (loss) gain 0.1 (1.0 - 0.1 (1.0 - Change in fair value of hedging instrument (0.5 - - (0.5 - - Reclassification of gain on hedging instrument to comprehensive income (0.1 - - (0.1 - - Deferred tax on movement of hedging instrument 0.1 - 0.1 - Actuarial gains on pension plan - 3.8 0.8 4.7 Deferred tax on actuarial gains on pension plan (0.2 - (1.1 - (0.2 - (1.1 - Other comprehensive income (loss) - 7.8 (0.5 - 4.0 Comprehensive (loss) income - (7.2 - - 74.8 - (17.5 - - 68.8 Net (loss) income per common share - basic - (0.25 - - 2.35 - (0.58 - - 2.27 Net (loss) income per common share - diluted - (0.25 - - 2.29 - (0.58 - - 2.22 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period - basic 29,090,979 28,509,904 29,060,055 28,521,027 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period - diluted 29,090,979 29,197,235 29,060,055 29,199,375 Supplemental disclosure of stock-based compensation expense Stock-based compensation included in: Selling, general and administrative expenses - (2.1 - - (1.9 - - (6.7 - - (7.6 -

(1) Excluding depreciation and amortization

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash - 42.0 - 29.3 Restricted cash 1.3 - Accounts receivable, net 43.9 65.4 Inventory 18.5 28.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46.8 36.0 Corporate tax and other current taxes receivable 5.5 1.2 Total current assets 158.0 159.9 Property and equipment, net 60.5 56.4 Software development costs, net 22.7 22.4 Other acquired intangible assets subject to amortization, net 14.0 16.1 Goodwill 62.1 57.8 Finance lease right of use asset 21.7 18.7 Operating lease right of use asset 7.8 16.2 Costs of obtaining and fulfilling customer contracts, net 12.1 11.0 Deferred tax 65.3 67.4 Other assets 15.7 12.5 Total assets - 439.9 - 438.4 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 42.7 - 53.7 Corporate tax and other current taxes payable 9.1 12.3 Deferred revenue, current 7.1 5.8 Operating lease liabilities 2.9 5.1 Current portion of long-term debt - 18.8 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4.3 4.4 Other current liabilities 4.7 3.9 Total current liabilities 70.8 104.0 Long-term debt 345.2 292.2 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 13.8 18.6 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 19.1 12.8 Operating lease liabilities 6.1 11.7 Other long-term liabilities 1.1 2.4 Total liabilities 456.1 441.7 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock; $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Common stock; $0.0001 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 26,873,509 shares and 26,581,972 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Additional paid in capital 394.9 389.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income 47.8 48.3 Accumulated deficit (458.9 - (441.5 - Total stockholders' deficit (16.2 - (3.3 - Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit - 439.9 - 438.4

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended

December 31,

2025 Year Ended

December 31,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income - (17.0 - - 64.8 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 46.5 43.3 Amortization of finance lease right of use asset 5.9 - Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 4.7 4.4 Loss on sale of business 6.6 - Stock-based compensation expense 6.7 7.6 Amortization of deferred financing fees relating to senior debt 3.0 1.1 Deferred tax 2.9 (69.4 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 24.2 (22.8 - Inventory 7.3 3.8 Prepaid expenses and other assets (18.0 - 5.8 Corporate tax and other current taxes payable (8.9 - 1.1 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (10.7 - (10.6 - Deferred revenue and customer prepayment 6.7 7.2 Operating lease liabilities (4.1 - (4.0 - Pension contributions (1.2 - (1.5 - Other long-term liabilities (2.6 - 0.9 Net cash provided by operating activities 52.0 31.7 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (35.7 - (17.0 - Purchases of capital software and internally developed costs (9.9 - (11.8 - Net cash on deconsolidation of subsidiary 18.1 - Contract cost expenditures (13.0 - (11.3 - Net cash used in investing activities (40.5 - (40.1 - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 365.7 - Repayments of long-term debt and short-term debt (338.6 - - Debt fees incurred (18.8 - - Repurchase of common stock (0.4 - - Repayments of finance leases (7.9 - (1.6 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - (1.6 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2.5 (0.7 - Net increase (decrease) in cash 14.0 (10.7 - Cash, beginning of period 29.3 40.0 Cash and restricted cash, end of period - 43.3 - 29.3 Components of cash and restricted cash Cash 42.0 29.3 Restricted cash 1.3 - Total cash and restricted cash, end of period - 43.3 - 29.3 Supplemental cash flow disclosures Cash paid during the period for interest - 36.6 - 26.6 Cash paid during the period for operating leases - 7.5 - 9.2 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Right of use property and equipment acquired through finance lease - 11.1 - 21.9 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining finance lease right of use assets - (1.3 - - (18.7 - Lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating lease right of use assets - (1.1 - - (6.5 - Additional paid in capital from net settlement of RSUs - (1.3 - - (3.0 -

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate Total Net income (loss) - 11.7 - 4.2 - 11.9 - (0.5 - - (34.5 - - (7.2 - Items Relating to Legacy Activities: Pension charges - - - - 0.3 0.3 Items outside the normal course of business: Costs of group restructure 0.9 - - - 3.8 4.7 Stock-based compensation expense 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.2 1.1 2.1 Depreciation and amortization 6.7 3.0 1.0 1.9 0.7 13.3 Loss on sale of business - - - 0.7 - 0.7 Interest expense, net - - - - 10.7 10.7 Other finance income - - - - (0.4 - (0.4 - Income tax - - - - 8.1 8.1 Adjusted EBITDA - 19.8 - 7.3 - 13.1 - 2.3 - (10.2 - - 32.3 Adjusted EBITDA - 14.8 - 5.4 - 9.9 - 1.7 - (7.6 - - 24.2 Exchange rate - $ to £ 1.33

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate Total Net income (loss) - 12.5 - 6.1 - 6.4 - 1.2 - 40.8 - 67.0 Items Relating to Legacy Activities: Pension charges - - - - 0.3 0.3 Items outside the normal course of business: Costs of group restructure 2.2 - - - 0.1 2.3 Costs of group restatement - - - - 1.5 1.5 Stock-based compensation expense 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 1.0 1.9 Depreciation and amortization 4.4 0.9 1.7 3.8 1.1 11.9 Interest expense, net - - - - 8.8 8.8 Other finance income - - - - (0.2 - (0.2 - Income tax - - - - (62.6 - (62.6 - Adjusted EBITDA - 19.5 - 7.2 - 8.2 - 5.2 - (9.2 - - 30.9 Adjusted EBITDA - 15.3 - 5.7 - 6.4 - 4.1 - (7.3 - - 24.2 Exchange rate - $ to £ 1.28

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate Total Net income (loss) - 27.6 - 18.6 - 34.7 - 1.1 - (99.0 - - (17.0 - Items Relating to Legacy Activities: Pension charges - - - - 1.0 1.0 Items outside the normal course of business: Costs of group restructure 2.2 - - 0.5 7.4 10.1 Costs of group restatement - - - - 4.1 4.1 Stock-based compensation expense 1.2 0.4 0.7 0.5 3.9 6.7 Depreciation and amortization 24.0 7.8 5.2 12.5 2.9 52.4 Loss on sale of business - - - 6.6 - 6.6 Interest expense, net - - - - 37.3 37.3 Other finance income - - - - (0.9 - (0.9 - Income tax - - - - 11.1 11.1 Adjusted EBITDA - 55.0 - 26.8 - 40.6 - 21.2 - (32.2 - - 111.4 Adjusted EBITDA - 41.5 - 20.3 - 30.7 - 15.9 - (24.4 - - 84.0 Exchange rate - $ to £ 1.32

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate Total Net income (loss) - 23.9 - 30.0 - 19.7 - 9.8 - (18.6 - - 64.8 Items Relating to Legacy Activities: Pension charges - - - - 1.1 1.1 Items outside the normal course of business: Costs of group restructure 3.7 - - - 1.4 5.1 Costs of group restatement - - - - 12.3 12.3 Stock-based compensation expense 0.9 0.5 0.4 0.6 5.2 7.6 Depreciation and amortization 16.8 5.6 5.5 12.9 2.5 43.3 Interest expense, net - - - - 29.4 29.4 Other finance income - - - - (0.5 - (0.5 - Income tax - - - - (63.0 - (63.0 - Adjusted EBITDA - 45.3 - 36.1 - 25.6 - 23.3 - (30.2 - - 100.1 Adjusted EBITDA - 35.5 - 28.0 - 20.0 - 18.2 - (23.3 - - 78.4 Exchange rate - $ to £ 1.28

ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

(in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month Period ended For the Twelve-Month Period ended

December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income $ (7.2 - $ 67.0 $ (17.0 - - 64.8 Items Relating to Legacy Activities: Pension charges 0.3 0.2 1.0 1.1 Items outside the normal course of business: Cost of group restructure 4.7 2.3 10.1 5.1 Cost of group restatement - 1.6 4.1 12.3 Effect of exchange rates on cash 0.1 2.3 (2.4 - 0.7 Mark to market movement on currency deals (0.2 - - - (0.5 - Deferred tax valuation - (69.5 - - (69.5 - Loss on sale of business 0.7 - 6.6 - Other finance income (0.4 - (0.2 - (1.0 - (0.5 - Tax Impact (3.1 - 0.1 - (0.5 - Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (5.1 - $ 3.8 $ 1.4 $ 13.0 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income - (3.8 - - 3.0 - 1.1 - 10.3 Exchange Rate - $ to £ 1.33 1.28 1.32 1.28 Weighted average number of shares outstanding- diluted 29,090,979 29,197,235 29,354,861 29,199,375 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per diluted share - (0.18 - - 0.13 - 0.05 - 0.45

PRO-RATED SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA CONTRIBUTION

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate

Functions Total Total Revenue - 36.3 - 9.4 - 17.8 - 13.7 - - - 77.2 Segment % of Total Revenue 47.0- 12.2- 23.1- 17.7- 100.0- Adjusted EBITDA - 19.8 - 7.3 - 13.1 - 2.3 - (10.2) - 32.3 Corporate allocation(1) (4.8) (1.2) (2.4) (1.8) 10.2 - Segment-level Adjusted EBITDA including pro-rated corporate allocation - 15.0 - 6.1 - 10.7 - 0.5 - - - 32.3 Segment Contribution to Adjusted EBITDA 46.4- 18.9- 33.1- 1.6- 100.0-

(1) Corporate allocation pro-rated by segment % of total revenue contribution





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate

Functions Total Total Revenue - 38.8 - 10.1 - 11.6 - 22.5 - - - 83.0 Segment % of Total Revenue 46.7- 12.2- 14.0- 27.1- 100.0- Adjusted EBITDA - 19.5 - 7.2 - 8.2 - 5.2 - (9.2- - 30.9 Corporate allocation(1) (4.3) (1.1) (1.3) (2.5) 9.2 - Segment-level Adjusted EBITDA including pro-rated corporate allocation - 15.2 - 6.1 - 6.9 - 2.7 - - - 30.9 Segment Contribution to Adjusted EBITDA 49.2- 19.8- 22.3- 8.7- 100.0-

(1) Corporate allocation pro-rated by segment % of total revenue contribution





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate

Functions Total Total Revenue - 112.3 - 36.6 - 58.6 - 96.6 - - - 304.1 Segment % of Total Revenue 36.9- 12.0- 19.3- 31.8- 100.0- Adjusted EBITDA - 55.0 - 26.8 - 40.6 - 21.2 - (32.2) - 111.4 Corporate allocation(1) (11.9) (3.9) (6.2) (10.2) 32.2 - Segment-level Adjusted EBITDA including pro-rated corporate allocation - 43.1 - 22.9 - 34.4 - 11.0 - - - 111.4 Segment Contribution to Adjusted EBITDA 38.7- 20.5- 30.9- 9.9- 100.0-

(1) Corporate allocation pro-rated by segment % of total revenue contribution



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate

Functions Total Total Revenue - 110.6 - 45.4 - 39.3 - 101.8 - - - 297.1 Segment % of Total Revenue 37.2- 15.3- 13.2- 34.3- 100.0- Adjusted EBITDA - 45.3 - 36.1 - 25.6 - 23.3 - (30.2- - 100.1 Corporate allocation(1) (11.3) (4.6) (4.0) (10.3) 30.2 - Segment-level Adjusted EBITDA including pro-rated corporate allocation - 34.0 - 31.5 - 21.6 - 13.0 - - - 100.1 Segment Contribution to Adjusted EBITDA 34.0- 31.5- 21.6- 12.9- 100.0-

(1) Corporate allocation pro-rated by segment % of total revenue contribution







1 2026 target is consistent with the assumptions discussed in the Company's conference call and presentation and assumes that GBP:USD exchange rates will remain broadly in line with current levels.

2 Segment level Adjusted EBITDA including pro-rated corporate allocation. Corporate allocation pro-rated by segment % of total revenue contribution.

3 Quarterly record Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding any periods with UK VAT rebate.

4 Repaid £10 million of principal of senior secured notes in 1Q 2026.

5 Eilers-Fantini U.S. Online Game Performance Report February 2026 Edition