

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The UK stock market remains high up in positive territory on Tuesday, recovering from three successive days of losses, with a sharp drop in oil prices help easing concerns about inflation and prompting investors to indulge in some brisk buying.



U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that the war in the Middle East could come to a quick end contributed as well to the improved sentiment in the market.



Shares from mining, banking and aviation sectors, which had taken a beating in recent sessions, are among the notable gainers. Realty stocks are up as well. Energy stocks are down, weighed down by weak oil prices.



The benchmark FTSE 100, which climbed to 10,443.20, was up 149.63 points or 1.46% at 10,399.15 nearly an hour past noon.



Pershing Square Holdings is rising 7.5%. Persimmon is up 6.75% after reporting higher sales and profits for the full year.



Bank stocks Barclays, Standard Chartered and Lloyds Banking Group are up 4.75%, 4% and 3.75%, respectively. HSBC Holdings and Natwest Group are gaining 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively.



IAG is climbing up 5.3% and Easyjet is rising 2.7%. Miners Anglo American Plc, Fresnillo and Antofagasta are up 4%-5%. Glencore is advancing 2.75%.



Rolls-Royce Holding, St. James's Place, Spirax Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Segro, Games Workshop, Aviva, Legal & General, Standard Life, Halma, M&G, JD Sports Fashion, Intercontiental Hotels Group, Admiral Group and Weir Group are up 3%-5%.



Energy stocks BP and Shell are down 2.7% and 1.5%, respectively.



Data from British Retail Consortium showed UK retail sales rose 0.7% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis in February 2026, falling short of market expectations for a 2.4%. Retail sales rose 2.3% in January.



