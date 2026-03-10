

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Two repatriation flights chartered by the European Commission have brought back 356 European citizens who were stranded in the Middle East from Oman to Romania.



The Commission said that for the first time ever, it mobilised its own rescEU transport and logistics capacities following a request from the Romanian authorities.



Beyond these rescEU flights, the EU has supported so far 42 flights, bringing over 4,100 European citizens in the Middle East safely back to Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Sweden.



More flights are planned in the coming days, as a total of 23 countries have requested EU assistance, the Commission said.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State said more than 36,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since February 28.



The Department of State has completed more than two dozen charter flights and has safely evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East. While commercial flight availability across the region continues to improve, Department of State charter flight and ground transport operations continue to operate.



Seats available on the Department's charter options are significantly greater than the demand from Americans in the region. Many Americans continue to depart on commercial options.



Most Americans who have requested assistance have declined assistance when offered, opting either to remain in country or book commercial flight options, the State Department said.



Through its 24/7 Task Force, the State Department has directly assisted more than 23,000 Americans abroad, offering security guidance and travel assistance.



American citizens in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel in need of travel assistance have been urged to complete the Crisis Intake Form.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News