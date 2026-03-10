

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has designating Afghanistan as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention.



Announcing the decision, U.S. Secretary of State said the Taliban continues to use terrorist tactics, kidnapping individuals for ransom or to seek policy concessions. 'These despicable tactics need to end'.



It is not safe for Americans to travel to Afghanistan because the Taliban continues to unjustly detain our fellow Americans and other foreign nationals, Rubio said. He called on the Taliban regime to release Dennis Coyle, Mahmoud Habibi, and all Americans unjustly detained in Afghanistan now and commit to cease the practice of hostage diplomacy forever.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News