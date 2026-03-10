New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: AT&T CEO John Stankey to Ring Bell on 150th Anniversary of First Phone Call

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 10th

The stock market is recovering Tuesday morning, and the price of ICE Brent Crude is cooling after President Donald Trump said that Iran War could "very soon" end.

Paris Hilton, alongside activist Gloria Steinem, celebrated International Women's Day at the NYSE on Monday, March 9, by ringing the Closing Bell.

Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) announces a $250 billion commitment to advance U.S. connectivity as it marks the 150 th anniversary of the first telephone call.

anniversary of the first telephone call. Nexthop AI raises $500 million in funding with an oversubscribed series B round led by Lightspeed Venture partners to boost its valuation to $4.2 billion

Opening Bell

AT&T (NYSE: T) celebrates the 150th anniversary of the first telephone call

Closing Bell

Bunge (NYSE: BG) celebrates its 2026 Investor Day and 25 years as a public company

