Nueva Network Hosts 2nd Annual NYC Upfront at Sony Hall, Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary with Major Expansion Announcements

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Nueva Network, the fastest-growing Latino-owned independent media company, celebrated its fifth anniversary at its 2nd Annual Upfront at Sony Hall by announcing a series of transformative acquisitions, strategic partnership, and high-tech product launches. These milestones solidify the company's position as a fully integrated, one-stop destination for Latino media.

A Landmark Win for Latino Media

In the event's most significant announcement, Nueva Network confirmed a strategic partnership with Latino Media Network (LMN) and its footprint of stations. LMN and Nueva share common ideology with servicing Latinos and support through education within our local community. This strategic move expands Nueva's footprint across the nation's most influential Hispanic markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, McAllen, Las Vegas, and Fresno.

Crucially, this relationship ensures the future of Latino media remains by Latinos for Latinos by adding responsibilities for collaboration with sales, marketing, programming, and on-site activation across 15 stations in major Hispanic DMAs.

Real-Time Innovation

Leading the charge in digital transformation, Nueva Network unveiled its exclusive new product, Que Onnda Today, powered by a new partnership with StreamGuys. This AI-driven platform delivers real-time, geo-targeted weather, traffic, and news reporting across digital audio streams in the top 20 Hispanic markets.

With a monthly reach of over 20 million Latinos, Que Onnda Today combines cutting-edge technology with deep cultural insight, offering brands a precise and scalable way to connect with local audiences in the moments that matter most.

Authentic Representation

Nueva Network continues to put community and authentic representation at its core with the acquisition of the Latino Podcast Awards, the industry's longest-running platform of its kind. As the organization prepares for its 10-year anniversary during Hispanic Heritage Month this October, Nueva is doubling down on its commitment to amplifying Latino creators and authentic voices.

The company also introduced:

Que Onnda Marketplaces: Launched in partnership with AdGrid to provide brands with culturally intelligent engagement across programmatic CTV and digital video channels.

Leadership Perspective

"Five years ago, we set out to build a media company that truly represents and serves Latino audiences," shared Jose M. Villafañe, Founder and CEO of Nueva Network. "Today, we are scaling that vision with innovation, exclusivity, and integrated solutions that meet brands where culture and commerce intersect. Nueva has earned a solidified position in today's media landscape because We are an Authentic & Trusted Brand, with Premium Curated Content and that Drives Results for our Clients".

Beyond reach, Nueva Network enters its next chapter as the industry leader in authentic Latino connection.

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is the fastest growing Hispanic Media Company, 100% minority-owned representing approximately 600 radio stations across the top 100 DMAs, reaching 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market. Nueva provides brands and agencies with turnkey access to national radio, digital audio, podcasts, and social storytelling that authentically connects with Latino audiences.

