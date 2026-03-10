Stagwell Announces Strategic Partnership with AppLovin to Accelerate Client Advantage in Performance Marketing

Partnership unlocks access to one of the world's most powerful mobile platforms, enabling Stagwell clients to reach audiences with greater precision and efficiency

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced a strategic partnership with AppLovin that brings AppLovin's advanced mobile advertising platform, Axon, into Stagwell's media offering, providing clients with enhanced transparency, measurement, and reporting tools for smarter, highly effective mobile campaigns.

Axon by AppLovin is a leading mobile marketing platform, reaching over a billion users every day across mobile apps and connected TV. With a large network of top-ranked gaming apps and a proprietary AI engine for real-time ad optimization, it is one of the most influential platforms in mobile and performance advertising. Through the partnership, Stagwell clients will gain access to a billion potential customers that are highly engaged inside mobile games.

"AppLovin's platform offers powerful reach and performance capabilities for our clients looking to drive measurable outcomes in mobile environments," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "This partnership aligns with Stagwell's broader focus on AI-powered marketing, pairing its performance-driven approach with AppLovin's machine learning-driven platform."

In addition to enhanced reporting and optimization tools, Stagwell clients will also receive platform support across setup and optimization, creative best practices, and vertical-specific campaign execution. These resources will help clients get the most out of the platform and deepen AppLovin's engagement with global brands and agencies across Stagwell's network. Looking ahead, the companies also plan to collaborate on future joint marketing initiatives and industry events.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at? www.stagwellglobal.com .

PR Contact

Madi Wick

pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-announces-strategic-partnership-with-applovin-to-a-1145629