Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR0K | ISIN: US03831W1080 | Ticker-Symbol: 6RV
Tradegate
10.03.26 | 14:36
439,00 Euro
-1,19 % -5,30
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLOVIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLOVIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
435,80438,7014:42
435,65437,1014:41
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stagwell Announces Strategic Partnership with AppLovin to Accelerate Client Advantage in Performance Marketing

Partnership unlocks access to one of the world's most powerful mobile platforms, enabling Stagwell clients to reach audiences with greater precision and efficiency

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced a strategic partnership with AppLovin that brings AppLovin's advanced mobile advertising platform, Axon, into Stagwell's media offering, providing clients with enhanced transparency, measurement, and reporting tools for smarter, highly effective mobile campaigns.

Axon by AppLovin is a leading mobile marketing platform, reaching over a billion users every day across mobile apps and connected TV. With a large network of top-ranked gaming apps and a proprietary AI engine for real-time ad optimization, it is one of the most influential platforms in mobile and performance advertising. Through the partnership, Stagwell clients will gain access to a billion potential customers that are highly engaged inside mobile games.

"AppLovin's platform offers powerful reach and performance capabilities for our clients looking to drive measurable outcomes in mobile environments," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "This partnership aligns with Stagwell's broader focus on AI-powered marketing, pairing its performance-driven approach with AppLovin's machine learning-driven platform."

In addition to enhanced reporting and optimization tools, Stagwell clients will also receive platform support across setup and optimization, creative best practices, and vertical-specific campaign execution. These resources will help clients get the most out of the platform and deepen AppLovin's engagement with global brands and agencies across Stagwell's network. Looking ahead, the companies also plan to collaborate on future joint marketing initiatives and industry events.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at? www.stagwellglobal.com.

PR Contact

Madi Wick
pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-announces-strategic-partnership-with-applovin-to-a-1145629

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.