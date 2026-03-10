

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The plunge in crude oil prices following comments by President Trump about the likely end of the Middle East war triggered mixed sentiment in major markets.



Wall Street Futures are currently trading around half a percent below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in positive territory. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a strongly positive note.



The dollar index plunged in response to the correction in crude oil prices. Bond yields have eased across regions and tenors.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are now trading more than 7 percent lower on an overnight basis. Brent is holding on to gains of 12.4 percent in the past week while WTI crude has rallied 17.9 percent during the same period.



With the decline in crude oil prices, the dollar's retreat and the easing in bond yields, gold prices have rebounded. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the overnight green zone.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,488.00, down 0.53% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,767.70, down 0.41% Germany's DAX at 23,934.46, up 2.31% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,406.97, up 1.54% France's CAC 40 at 8,041.98, up 1.60% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,812.45, up 2.24% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 54,248.39, up 2.88% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,692.60, up 1.09% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,123.14, up 0.65% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,959.90, up 2.17% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,532.59, up 5.35%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1628, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.3436, up 0.04% USD/JPY at 157.92, up 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.7115, up 0.64% USD/CAD at 1.3548, down 0.24% Dollar Index at 98.68, down 0.50%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.129%, down 0.15% Germany at 2.8549%, down 0.28% France at 3.469%, down 1.34% U.K. at 4.6070%, down 0.67% Japan at 2.184%, down 0.23%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $91.47, down 7.57%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $87.85, down 7.30%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,210.99, up 2.10%. Silver Futures (May) at $89.15, up 5.47%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $70,451.25, up 3.60% Ethereum at $2,053.45, up 2.52% BNB at $645.69, up 2.42% XRP at $1.38, up 2.31% Solana at $86.43, up 3.12%



