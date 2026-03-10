Visit Booth 3421 to see how Arango's out-of-the-box contextual data layer enables AI agents to reason, decide, and act using unified, current, and trusted business context at enterprise scale

Arango, announced it will participate in NVIDIA GTC 2026, taking place March 16-19 at the San Jose Convention Center. AI leaders and builders attending the event are invited to visit Booth 3421 to meet Arango executives and contextual data experts, explore demonstrations, and see how organizations are using a contextual data layer to power AI agents that reason, decide, and act across enterprise data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310566888/en/

The Business Context Gap in Enterprise AI

As enterprises race to deploy AI agents that can reason, decide, and act across complex workflows, many are discovering that the biggest barrier isn't the model it's the lack of business context connecting fragmented enterprise data.

At NVIDIA GTC 2026, Arango will demonstrate how organizations are closing this gap by building a contextual data layer that enables AI systems to understand what things mean, how they relate, when they were true, and where they came from creating a foundation where organizations define business context once and reuse it across AI agents, applications, and workflows. Arango is trusted by leading organizations, including NVIDIA, HPE, Linx Security, the U.S. Air Force, and Articul8 to power mission-critical workloads.

Why Business Context, Trust and Scale Matter for Enterprise AI Agents

NVIDIA GTC AI Conference brings together the global AI ecosystem to explore the latest advances in AI. From Jensen Huang's keynote on the future of accelerated computing and AI to technical sessions focused on building intelligent systems that can reason, plan, and act, the conference highlights the technologies shaping the next wave of enterprise AI.

As organizations move from experimentation to deploying AI agents in production, many encounter a critical gap in the AI stack: the absence of a unified business context layer that connects fragmented enterprise data.

Industry analysts increasingly highlight the importance of unified multimodel data platforms that combine graph, vector, document, and other data types to support advanced AI workloads and reasoning systems. For example, The Forrester Multimodel Data Platforms Landscape, Q4 2025 highlights the growing role of multimodel data architectures in helping organizations manage complex, interconnected data required for AI systems that enterprises can trust to reason, decide, and act.

Real-World Applications for Context-Driven AI

Organizations are increasingly recognizing the need for a contextual data layer to power AI agents across complex enterprise workflows. Examples include:

AI support agents for engineers diagnosing issues across products, systems, and documentation

diagnosing issues across products, systems, and documentation Engineering and semiconductor design intelligence where AI agents trace chip designs and product changes across development, testing, and production systems

where AI agents trace chip designs and product changes across development, testing, and production systems Customer service co-pilots guiding frontline staff with real-time operational context

guiding frontline staff with real-time operational context Cybersecurity investigations where AI agents analyze relationships between alerts, systems, and vulnerabilities to identify root causes and remediation steps

where AI agents analyze relationships between alerts, systems, and vulnerabilities to identify root causes and remediation steps Clinical trial intelligence where AI agents identify high-performing trial sites by reasoning across investigators, institutions, protocols, and outcomes

where AI agents identify high-performing trial sites by reasoning across investigators, institutions, protocols, and outcomes Supply chain intelligence and digital twins where agents reason across suppliers, logistics networks, and operational systems

where agents reason across suppliers, logistics networks, and operational systems Video intelligence and incident response where AI agents reason over live video streams and enterprise data to deliver instant, explainable insights

Many organizations attempt to assemble this contextual layer themselves starting with vector search for retrieval, then adding graph technologies for relationships, document stores for content, and pipelines to connect everything together. The result is a complex, fragile, and fragmented stack that becomes difficult to maintain as AI initiatives scale.

Arango delivers this contextual data layer out of the box, allowing teams to power AI systems with unified business context without stitching together multiple databases and pipelines.

See Context-Driven AI in Action at Booth 3421

At Booth 3421, Arango, a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, will showcase live demonstrations of the Arango Contextual Data Platform, illustrating how organizations empower AI agents with unified, current, and trusted business context at scale through a simplified, agentic-AI-ready data architecture delivered out of the box.

Live Demonstrations

1. Integrated Circuit Design Knowledge Graph

Trace chip designs from development through production support. AI agents reason across engineering data, documentation, and system records to accelerate troubleshooting and design decisions.

2. Infrastructure Security: Root Cause and Remediation

Identify failures, configuration changes, root causes, and remediation steps by connecting alerts, logs, and documentation into a unified operational context.

3. NVIDIA Video Search and Summarization Arango GraphRAG

Turn hours of video into actionable insights by connecting video evidence with enterprise data, enabling AI agents or humans to detect events, identify patterns, and accelerate operational decisions. NVIDIA will also be featuring version 3.0 of this blueprint at their booth.

4. Arango Contextual Data Platform 4.0 New Features (TBA March 17, 2026)

Arango will unveil the Arango Contextual Data Platform 4.0 and highlight key feature demos on March 17, 2026 during NVIDIA GTC.

Pick Up the Forrester Report and the Definitive Guide

Visitors to Booth 3421 can receive The Forrester Multimodel Data Platforms Landscape, Q4 2025 and Arango's Definitive Guide to Agentic AI-Ready Data Architectures, exploring why enterprise AI requires unified business context.

Meet the Arango Team

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Arango's leadership team and contextual data experts to discuss customer use cases and emerging architectures that help organizations move AI from experimentation to reliable production systems.

"Enterprises are deploying AI agents that must reason, decide, and act across complex business environments but without the right business context across enterprise data, they cannot succeed," said Shekhar Iyer, CEO of Arango. "At NVIDIA GTC, we're excited to meet with AI leaders and builders and demonstrate how a contextual data layer helps make AI systems reliable and production-ready."

Key Facts: Arango at NVIDIA GTC 2026

Event: NVIDIA GTC 2026

Dates: March 16-19, 2026

Location: San Jose Convention Center

Booth: 3421

Schedule a Meeting

Book time with the Arango team using Avery, Arango's AI agent, at: arango.ai

Live Demonstrations

Integrated Circuit Design Knowledge Graph Infrastructure Security Root Cause and Remediation NVIDIA Video Search and Summarization Arango for GraphRAG Arango Contextual Data Platform 4.0 New Features (TBA March 17, 2026)

Resources Available at Booth 3421

Get copies of the Forrester Multimodel Data Platforms Landscape Q4,2025 and Arango's Definitive Guide to Agentic AI-Ready Data Architectures.

Upcoming Product Announcement

Arango will unveil the Arango Contextual Data Platform 4.0 on March 17 during NVIDIA GTC.

NVIDIA Ecosystem Member of the NVIDIA Inception Program supporting AI startups building on accelerated computing.

About Arango

Arango delivers a unified, natively multimodel Contextual Data Layer that powers AI agents and applications with the unified, current, and trusted business context needed to reason, decide, and act at scale.

The Arango Contextual Data Platform connects fragmented enterprise data with LLMs, co-pilots, and AI agents through a simplified, agentic-AI-ready architecture delivered out of the box. By unifying graph, vector, document, key-value, and search capabilities in a single native platform, Arango eliminates the complex "Frankenstack" most organizations stitch together to operationalize enterprise AI.

Trusted by organizations including NVIDIA, HPE, the London Stock Exchange, the U.S. Air Force, NIH, Siemens, and Articul8, Arango helps enterprises move from AI pilots to reliable production systems faster while lowering infrastructure complexity and total cost of ownership.

Arango is a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, supporting startups advancing AI and accelerated computing. Learn more at arango.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310566888/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

press@arango.ai