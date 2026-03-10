

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading higher on Tuesday amidst a retreat in crude oil prices that has boosted sentiment towards risk assets. Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday from 4-year highs in the aftermath of comments by President Trump that the Iran war would end very soon. Inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products also supported market sentiment.



Overall crypto market capitalization has increased close to a percent in the past 24 hours while market leader Bitcoin touched a 24-hour high of $71,272.93 during the same period.



The plunge in crude oil prices has been followed by an easing in bond yields, a rebound in stock prices, a rally in precious metals, as well as the Dollar's retreat against major currencies. However, gains were limited by anxiety ahead of key economic data releases due from the U.S. over the course of the week.



Reflecting the rebound, the CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has jumped to 25 ('Fear') from 21 ('Fear') a day ago and 20 ('Fear') a week earlier.



Amidst the de-escalation in the Middle East war, overall crypto market capitalization has increased 0.8 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.37 trillion. Market capitalization of stablecoins increased 0.46 percent in the past 24 hours to $320 billion, implying a market share of 13.5 percent. The 24-hour trading volume also increased more than 7 percent to $107 billion.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.3 percent higher at $70,005.82. The current price is around 45 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 4.8 percent in the past week but is saddled with year-to-date losses of a little more than 20 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $167 million Monday as compared with net outflows of $349 million on Friday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) recorded net inflows of $109 million followed by Fidelity Wise origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded net inflows of $60 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) has also rallied 0.60 percent overnight as it rose to $2,031.56. The leading alternate coin is trading 59 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,071.36 and $1,990.82.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $51 million on Monday from $83 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped net outflows with $55 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has slipped one notch to the 71st position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 0.8 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $641.93. BNB is now trading 53 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) jumped 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $1.39, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.99 percent overnight to $85.88. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall slipped 0.24 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2843. The trading price is 35 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied 4.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0961. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) recorded an overnight addition of 1.9 percent. ADA is currently trading at $0.2632, around 92 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



