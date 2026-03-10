Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
04-Mar-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
09-Mar-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.889237
1.211175
6.100412
42205060
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.657841
1.213278
5.871119
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
33825669
4.889237
Sub Total 8.A
33825669
4.889237%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/03/2026
26/03/2026
Cash
30333
0.004384
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/04/2026
22/04/2026
Cash
728186
0.105254
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/04/2026
27/04/2026
Cash
568524
0.082176
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/05/2026
08/05/2026
Cash
191885
0.027735
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/07/2026
01/07/2026
Cash
798192
0.115372
|
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/08/2026
10/08/2026
Cash
1559524
0.225417
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/11/2026
30/11/2026
Cash
124208
0.017953
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/12/2026
09/12/2026
Cash
257000
0.037147
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/03/2027
08/03/2027
Cash
69
0.000010
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
95
0.000014
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/05/2030
02/05/2030
Cash
4121375
0.595713
Sub Total 8.B2
8379391
1.211175%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
4.889237
6.100413%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%)
12. Date of Completion
09-Mar-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London