Dienstag, 10.03.2026
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
WKN: A41UNJ | ISIN: US1897632048
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 08:03
0,172 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 15:00 Uhr
Co-Diagnostics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that on March 9, 2026, the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, including the $1.00 bid price rule. As a result, the previously disclosed listing matter has been closed and the Company's shares will resume trading on Nasdaq effective March 11, 2026.

Co-Dx believes that regaining Nasdaq compliance enhances the Company's capital markets flexibility and provides confidence to shareholders, while the Company continues to focus on completing clinical performance studies and regulatory clearance pathways that will allow the Company to bring the Co-Dx PCR point-of-care diagnostics platform* to market.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home, PCR Pro, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA") that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's flexibility with respect to capital markets, the confidence of the Company's shareholders, and the Company's ability to bring the Co-Dx PCR point-of-care diagnostics platform to market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements in the future. A discussion of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 27, 2025, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

© 2026 PR Newswire
