Talenom Oyj: Talenom publishes comparative figures for continuing operations for 2024 and 2025

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 10 March 2026 at 19:00 EET

Talenom publishes comparative figures for continuing operations for 2024 and 2025

Talenom Plc announced on October 24, 2025, the approval of the demerger plan concerning Talenom's partial demerger. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Talenom Plc, held on 27 January 2026, approved the separation of Talenom Plc's software business through a partial demerger into a new company named Easor Plc. The demerger was implemented on 28 February 2026.

Talenom presents the software business as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations from the last quarter of 2025 onwards. Further, the Group has classified the Italian accounting firm business as a discontinued operation, as the company has decided to systematically wind down the business, and the operations are considered to cease entirely.

The net profit of discontinued operations is presented as a separate item from continuing operations in the consolidated income statement. The income statements for the comparison periods have been adjusted to reflect this presentation. The comparable balance sheet data have not been adjusted.

Discontinued operations include net sales and expenses directly related to the software business and the Italian business, as well as income and expenses related to continuing operations that are not expected to continue after the demerger or wind down, or that would have been avoided without the aforementioned arrangements. As a result, the financial information presented as Talenom's continuing operations and Easor's discontinued operations does not reflect the past or future profitability of either business as separate entities before or after the demerger.

Comparable data are presented in the tables below. The figures are unaudited.

CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT

EUR 1,000 7-9/2025 4-6/2025 1-3/2025 1-12/2024 Net sales 24,551 29,710 30,462 105,716 Other operating income 225 19 25 2,547 Materials and services -323 -423 -348 -1,027 Employee benefit expenses -16,062 -19,025 -19,083 -72,548 Depreciation and amortisations -3,497 -3,450 -3,399 -13,782 Other operating expenses -3,300 -4,018 -4,149 -13,860 Operating profit 1,593 2,814 3,508 7,046 Financial income 70 70 66 282 Financial expenses -970 -983 -1,082 -4,785 Net financial expenses -900 -913 -1,016 -4,504 Profit (loss) before taxes 693 1,901 2,492 2,542 Income taxes -61 -191 -842 174 Profit (loss) for the financial period, continuing operations 632 1,709 1,650 2,716 Profit (loss) for the financial period, discontinued operations 635 589 856 3,374 Profit (loss) for the financial period 1,267 2,298 2,507 6,090 Earnings per share calculated on the profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company Undiluted earnings per share (euro) Continuing operations 0.01 0.04 0.04 0.06 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.07 Diluted earnings per share (euro) Continuing operations 0.01 0.04 0.04 0.06 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.07 Other items of comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Translation differences -7 23 -36 -58 Cash flow hedging 80 -49 -36 -119 Taxes on items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss -16 10 7 24 Total comprehensive income for the financial period 1,325 2,282 2,442 5,937 Comprehensive income for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent company Continuing operations 632 1,709 1,650 2,563 Discontinued operations 635 589 856 3,374

COMPARABLE KEY FIGURES

Continuing operations comparable key figures

7-9/2025 4-6/2025 1-3/2025 1-12/2024 Net sales, EUR 1,000 24,551 29,710 28,962 105,716 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 4,813 6,218 5,620 18,184 EBITDA of net sales, % 19.6% 20.9% 19.4% 17.2% Operating profit (EBIT), EUR 1,000 1,428 2,779 2,294 4,516 Operating profit (EBIT), as % of net sales 5.8% 9.4% 7.9% 4.3%

Continuing operations Finland comparable key figures

7-9/2025 4-6/2025 1-3/2025 1-12/2024 Net sales, EUR 1,000 15,863 18,457 19,457 66,982 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 4,890 5,163 5,807 18,963 EBITDA of net sales, % 30.8% 28.0% 29.8% 28.3% Operating profit (EBIT), EUR 1,000 2,566 2,854 3,515 9,739 Operating profit (EBIT), as % of net sales 16.2% 15.5% 18.1% 14.5%

Continuing operations Sweden comparable key figures

7-9/2025 4-6/2025 1-3/2025 1-12/2024 Net sales, EUR 1,000 4,327 6,542 5,983 24,263 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 -278 397 -178 -1,103 EBITDA of net sales, % -6.4% 6.1% -3.0% -4.5% Operating profit (EBIT), EUR 1,000 -1,004 -350 -884 -4,076 Operating profit (EBIT), as % of net sales -23.2% -5.3% -14.8% -16.8%

Continuing operations Spain comparable key figures

7-9/2025 4-6/2025 1-3/2025 1-12/2024 Net sales, EUR 1,000 4,361 4,711 3,522 14,471 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 201 657 -8 325 EBITDA of net sales, % 4.6% 13.9% -0.2% 2.2% Operating profit (EBIT), EUR 1,000 -134 274 -337 -1,147 Operating profit (EBIT), as % of net sales -3.1% 5.8% -9.6% -7.9%

Talenom in brief

Talenom is a customer-centric and advanced accounting firm founded in 1972. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs succeed. We want to be a genuine partner to our customers and we help our customers with comprehensive accounting, payroll and expert services. Our vision is to be the most recommended financial partner. Talenom operates in Finland, Sweden and Spain. Talenom's share is listed on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en