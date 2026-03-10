Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A425SL | ISIN: FI4000598149 | Ticker-Symbol: KZ70
Frankfurt
10.03.26 | 08:01
1,415 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TALENOM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALENOM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4331,50819:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 18:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Talenom Oyj: Talenom publishes comparative figures for continuing operations for 2024 and 2025

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 10 March 2026 at 19:00 EET

Talenom publishes comparative figures for continuing operations for 2024 and 2025

Talenom Plc announced on October 24, 2025, the approval of the demerger plan concerning Talenom's partial demerger. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Talenom Plc, held on 27 January 2026, approved the separation of Talenom Plc's software business through a partial demerger into a new company named Easor Plc. The demerger was implemented on 28 February 2026.

Talenom presents the software business as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations from the last quarter of 2025 onwards. Further, the Group has classified the Italian accounting firm business as a discontinued operation, as the company has decided to systematically wind down the business, and the operations are considered to cease entirely.

The net profit of discontinued operations is presented as a separate item from continuing operations in the consolidated income statement. The income statements for the comparison periods have been adjusted to reflect this presentation. The comparable balance sheet data have not been adjusted.

Discontinued operations include net sales and expenses directly related to the software business and the Italian business, as well as income and expenses related to continuing operations that are not expected to continue after the demerger or wind down, or that would have been avoided without the aforementioned arrangements. As a result, the financial information presented as Talenom's continuing operations and Easor's discontinued operations does not reflect the past or future profitability of either business as separate entities before or after the demerger.

Comparable data are presented in the tables below. The figures are unaudited.

CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT

EUR 1,0007-9/20254-6/20251-3/20251-12/2024
Net sales24,55129,71030,462105,716
Other operating income22519252,547
Materials and services-323-423-348-1,027
Employee benefit expenses-16,062-19,025-19,083-72,548
Depreciation and amortisations-3,497-3,450-3,399-13,782
Other operating expenses-3,300-4,018-4,149-13,860
Operating profit1,5932,8143,5087,046
Financial income707066282
Financial expenses-970-983-1,082-4,785
Net financial expenses-900-913-1,016-4,504
Profit (loss) before taxes6931,9012,4922,542
Income taxes -61-191-842174
Profit (loss) for the financial period, continuing operations6321,7091,6502,716
Profit (loss) for the financial period, discontinued operations6355898563,374
Profit (loss) for the financial period1,2672,2982,5076,090
Earnings per share calculated on the profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company
Undiluted earnings per share (euro)
Continuing operations0.010.040.040.06
Discontinued operations0.010.010.020.07
Diluted earnings per share (euro)
Continuing operations0.010.040.040.06
Discontinued operations0.010.010.020.07
Other items of comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Translation differences-723-36-58
Cash flow hedging80-49-36-119
Taxes on items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss-1610724
Total comprehensive income for the financial period1,3252,2822,4425,937
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent company
Continuing operations6321,7091,6502,563
Discontinued operations6355898563,374

COMPARABLE KEY FIGURES

Continuing operations comparable key figures

7-9/20254-6/20251-3/20251-12/2024
Net sales, EUR 1,00024,55129,71028,962105,716
EBITDA, EUR 1,0004,8136,2185,62018,184
EBITDA of net sales, %19.6%20.9%19.4%17.2%
Operating profit (EBIT), EUR 1,0001,4282,7792,2944,516
Operating profit (EBIT), as % of net sales5.8%9.4%7.9%4.3%

Continuing operations Finland comparable key figures

7-9/20254-6/20251-3/20251-12/2024
Net sales, EUR 1,00015,86318,45719,45766,982
EBITDA, EUR 1,0004,8905,1635,80718,963
EBITDA of net sales, %30.8%28.0%29.8%28.3%
Operating profit (EBIT), EUR 1,0002,5662,8543,5159,739
Operating profit (EBIT), as % of net sales16.2%15.5%18.1%14.5%

Continuing operations Sweden comparable key figures

7-9/20254-6/20251-3/20251-12/2024
Net sales, EUR 1,0004,3276,5425,98324,263
EBITDA, EUR 1,000-278397-178-1,103
EBITDA of net sales, %-6.4%6.1%-3.0%-4.5%
Operating profit (EBIT), EUR 1,000-1,004-350-884-4,076
Operating profit (EBIT), as % of net sales-23.2%-5.3%-14.8%-16.8%

Continuing operations Spain comparable key figures

7-9/20254-6/20251-3/20251-12/2024
Net sales, EUR 1,0004,3614,7113,52214,471
EBITDA, EUR 1,000201657-8325
EBITDA of net sales, %4.6%13.9%-0.2%2.2%
Operating profit (EBIT), EUR 1,000-134274-337-1,147
Operating profit (EBIT), as % of net sales-3.1%5.8%-9.6%-7.9%

Further information:
Matti Säkkinen
CFO, Talenom Plc
+358 41 433 8544
matti.sakkinen@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is a customer-centric and advanced accounting firm founded in 1972. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs succeed. We want to be a genuine partner to our customers and we help our customers with comprehensive accounting, payroll and expert services. Our vision is to be the most recommended financial partner. Talenom operates in Finland, Sweden and Spain. Talenom's share is listed on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.