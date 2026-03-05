Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
WKN: A4261J | ISIN: AU0000458531 | Ticker-Symbol: I2Z0
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOOLBLAZER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOOLBLAZER LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA INDUSTRIAL SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL GROUP
CHINA INDUSTRIAL SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUSTRALIS OIL & GAS LIMITED--
CHINA INDUSTRIAL SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL GROUP LTD0,0100,00 %
HIROSHIMA GAS CO LTD--
HOKKAIDO GAS CO LTD--
LAI SUN DEVELOPMENT CO LTD0,0630,00 %
LIU CHONG HING INVESTMENT LTD0,5550,00 %
NEUBERGER MUNICIPAL FUND INC10,430-0,95 %
SCHOOLBLAZER LIMITED--
SODITECH SA6,900-1,78 %
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC75,320,00 %
SYNSPECTIVE INC--
TALENOM OYJ--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.