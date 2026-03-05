The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.03.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.03.2026Aktien1 KYG212101029 China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd.2 HK0000356821 Lai Sun Development Co. Ltd.3 HK0194000995 Liu Chong Hing Investment Ltd.4 JP3796200008 Hiroshima Gas Co. Ltd.5 JP3847000001 Hokkaido Gas Co. Ltd.6 FR0000078321 Soditech S.A.7 AU000000ATS5 Australis Oil & Gas Ltd.8 US8669661048 Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc.9 JP3376720003 Synspective Inc.10 US64124P1012 Neuberger Municipal Fund Inc.11 AU0000458531 Schoolblazer Ltd.12 FI4000598149 Talenom OyjAnleihen/ETF1 US64952XFR70 New York Life Global Funding2 XS3161792075 Altice France S.A.3 AU3CB0332237 Mirvac Group Finance Ltd.4 AU3CB0316438 Pacific National Finance Pty Ltd.5 XS3055031424 European Capital Strategy SCSp - ECS16 AU3CB0332062 Westpac Banking Corp.7 DE000A4DFT66 Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein8 DE000HEL0S40 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale9 DE000HEL0S24 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale10 DE000HEL0S73 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale11 USU8573CAA81 Station Place Securitization Trust (Series 2026-CL1X)12 IE0008RSSHT4 Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS ETF