The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.03.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.03.2026
Aktien
1 KYG212101029 China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd.
2 HK0000356821 Lai Sun Development Co. Ltd.
3 HK0194000995 Liu Chong Hing Investment Ltd.
4 JP3796200008 Hiroshima Gas Co. Ltd.
5 JP3847000001 Hokkaido Gas Co. Ltd.
6 FR0000078321 Soditech S.A.
7 AU000000ATS5 Australis Oil & Gas Ltd.
8 US8669661048 Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc.
9 JP3376720003 Synspective Inc.
10 US64124P1012 Neuberger Municipal Fund Inc.
11 AU0000458531 Schoolblazer Ltd.
12 FI4000598149 Talenom Oyj
Anleihen/ETF
1 US64952XFR70 New York Life Global Funding
2 XS3161792075 Altice France S.A.
3 AU3CB0332237 Mirvac Group Finance Ltd.
4 AU3CB0316438 Pacific National Finance Pty Ltd.
5 XS3055031424 European Capital Strategy SCSp - ECS1
6 AU3CB0332062 Westpac Banking Corp.
7 DE000A4DFT66 Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein
8 DE000HEL0S40 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
9 DE000HEL0S24 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
10 DE000HEL0S73 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
11 USU8573CAA81 Station Place Securitization Trust (Series 2026-CL1X)
12 IE0008RSSHT4 Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS ETF
