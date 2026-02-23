Talenom Oyj has applied for Easor Plc's shares to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 23 February 2026 at 15:30 EET

Talenom Plc has applied for Easor Plc's shares to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Talenom Plc ("Talenom") announced on 24 October 2025 the approval of a demerger plan concerning the partial demerger of Talenom (the "Demerger Plan"). According to the Demerger Plan, all assets, debts and liabilities of Talenom relating to the software business or mainly serving the software business of Talenom shall be transferred without a liquidation procedure to a new independent company to be named Easor Plc, a company to be incorporated in the demerger (the "Easor") (the "Demerger").

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Talenom held on 27 January 2026 resolved on the Demerger in accordance with the Demerger Plan. In connection with the completion of the Demerger, the shareholders of Talenom will receive as demerger consideration one (1) new share in Easor for each share owned in Talenom.

Talenom has today filed a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") for the admission to trading of Easor's shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. The completion of the Demerger is expected to be registered in the Finnish Trade Register on or about 28 February 2026, and trading in Easor's shares is expected to commence on or about 2 March 2026 under the trading code "EASOR". The ISIN code of Easor's shares will be FI4000598156. In connection with the completion of the Demerger, the new ISIN code for Talenom's shares will be FI4000598149 and the share trading code will continue to be "TNOM".

Talenom Plc

For more information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO, tel. +358 40 7038554

Matti Eilonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 7534335

About Talenom

Talenom is a customer-centric and advanced accounting firm founded in 1972. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs succeed. We want to be a genuine partner to our customers and we help our customers with comprehensive accounting, payroll and expert services. Our vision is to be the most recommended financial partner. Talenom operates in Finland, Sweden and Spain. Talenom's share is listed on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: https://investors.talenom.com/en/.

