Talenom Oyj: The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved a supplement to the prospectus concerning the partial demerger of Talenom and listing of Easor

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 4 February 2026 at 12:30 p.m.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved a supplement to the prospectus concerning the partial demerger of Talenom and listing of Easor

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today, on 4 February 2026, approved a supplement to the Finnish language demerger and listing prospectus (the "Prospectus") concerning the partial demerger of Talenom Plc ("Talenom") (the "Demerger") and the listing of a new independent company to be named Easor Plc ("Easor") to be incorporated in the Demerger.

The supplement relates to the stock exchange releases published by Talenom on 29 January 2026, which concerned decisions to terminate the existing option and share-based incentive schemes, as well as directed share issues without payment and changes in the Executive Board of Easor. In addition, the supplement contains information on changes in the number of partner accounting firms, the number of shares and demerger consideration shares, as well as management holdings and ownership structure.

The supplement and the English language translation thereof, together with the Prospectus, will be available on 4 February 2026 on Talenom's website at https://investors.talenom.com/fi/jakautuminen and https://investors.talenom.com/en/demerger

About Talenom

Talenom is a customer-centric and advanced accounting firm founded in 1972. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs succeed. We want to be a genuine partner to our customers and we help our customers with comprehensive accounting, payroll and expert services. Our vision is to be the most recommended financial partner. Talenom operates in Finland, Sweden and Spain. Talenom's share is listed on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: https://investors.talenom.com/en/.

About Easor

Easor is a financial management platform that connects entrepreneurs and service providers. Easor offers entrepreneurs an easy-to-use tool for managing their finances and streamlines the work of accounting firms and service providers, enabling their growth through our platform.

Easor serves over 15,000 SME customers and over 220 accounting firm partners. Easor's software has over 60,000 end users and over 10 million invoices are sent annually through the software. Easor operates in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy. The company's head office is located in Oulu, Finland. Read more: https://easor.com/fi/.

