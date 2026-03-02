2 Mar 2026, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Easor Plc (ticker: EASOR) will commence today on the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market following the completion of the partial demerger of Talenom (ticker: TNOM) into two separate companies on 28 February 2026. Easor focuses on the software business. Easor Plc is a Small Cap company within Technology sector. Easor is the third company to list on Nasdaq's European markets1 and the second listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2026.

Easor is a financial management platform that connects entrepreneurs and accounting firms. Easor develops easy-to-use and highly automated software solutions that streamline financial management processes and free up entrepreneurs' time to focus on developing their businesses. Easor serves over 15,000 SME customers and over 220 accounting firm partners. The software has over 60,000 end users, and more than 10 million invoices are sent annually through the platform. Easor operates in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy. The company's head office is located in Oulu, Finland. Easor's purpose is to make entrepreneurship easier by providing technology that strengthens the success of both entrepreneurs and financial management professionals.

""Easor's listing marks an exceptional moment for the accounting industry. It is rare for a tool originally developed within an accounting firm to evolve into an independent listed company. For more than two decades, we have developed financial management software based on the real, everyday needs of entrepreneurs and accounting firms, and we are now taking the next step as an independent platform company. We believe the future of financial management lies in combining technology and expertise in a way that strengthens both entrepreneurs and accounting firms. The European market is undergoing significant transformation, and we see substantial growth potential. Our goal is clear: to make entrepreneurship easier for everyone," says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Easor.

"I am pleased to welcome Easor to our Main Market following the partial demerger," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Easor's transformation from an in-house tool into an independent technology platform underscores the vitality of Finland's innovation ecosystem and the entrepreneurial spirit of our tech sector. We look forward to supporting Easor as it continues to grow and innovate as a Nasdaq-listed company."

1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic.



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.





MEDIA CONTACT:

Maarit Bystedt

tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274

maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com