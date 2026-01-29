Talenom Oyj: Change in the Executive Board of Easor, a new independent company to be incorporated in the partial demerger of Talenom, after the completion of the demerger

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release, 29 January 2026 at 16:50

Change in the Executive Board of Easor, a new independent company to be incorporated in the partial demerger of Talenom, after the completion of the demerger

As part of the partial demerger of Talenom Plc ("Talenom") into a new company to be incorporated, Easor Plc ("Easor") (the "Demerger"), Talenom announced on 24 October 2025 that the Board of Directors of Talenom has proposed that the current CEO of Talenom, Otto-Pekka Huhtala, be appointed as the CEO of Easor, should the Demerger be completed. In addition, Talenom announced on 15 December 2025 that the Board of Directors of Talenom has, conditional upon the completion of the Demerger, appointed the other members of the Executive Board of Easor. The Board of Directors of Talenom has today resolved to appoint Antti Aalto as the new Chief Technology Officer of Easor as of 2 March 2026, and conditional upon the completion of the Demerger, as a member of the Executive Board of Easor as of 2 March 2026. In addition, Patrik Niskanen has notified the Board of Directors of Talenom that he will resign from his position as Chief Product Officer of Easor and as a member of the Executive Board on 30 April 2026. Patrik Niskanen will continue to be employed by Talenom in other positions.

TALENOM PLC

Board of Directors

For more information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to help entrepreneurs succeed by making their daily lives easier with the market's easiest-to-use digital tools and highly automated personal services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services and our partners' services. Our vision is to be the preferred partner in financial management. Talenom operates in Finland, Sweden and Spain. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en.