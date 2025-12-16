Talenom Oyj: Talenom's financial guidance for 2026; Talenom's restated financial information for the nine months ended on 30 September 2025 and 30 September 2024

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 16 December 2025 at 19:45 EET

Talenom's financial guidance for 2026; Talenom's restated financial information for the nine months ended on 30 September 2025 and 30 September 2024

Talenom Plc ("Talenom" or the "Company") announced on 24 October 2025 the approval of a demerger plan concerning the partial demerger of Talenom (the "Demerger Plan"), according to which, all assets, debts and liabilities of Talenom relating to the software business or mainly serving the software business of Talenom shall be transferred without a liquidation procedure to a new independent company proposed to be named Easor Plc ("Easor") (the "Demerger"), a company to be incorporated in the Demerger. In the Demerger, Talenom would retain its accounting business. The Demerger is subject to an approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting convened on 27 January 2026. The planned completion date of the Demerger is 28 February 2026. The Board of Directors of Talenom issues financial guidance for 2026 separately for Talenom and Easor to take the planned Demerger into account.

Talenom's financial guidance for 2026

Talenom estimates that 2026 net sales will be around EUR 110-120 million and comparable EBITDA around EUR 18-22 million.

Background for the guidance

Talenom expects demand in the accounting services market to remain stable in all of the Company's operating countries in 2026. Net sales growth is estimated to be mainly organic. The acquisitions made during 2025 will support the net sales growth. Talenom estimates the profitability to improve, especially in Sweden and Spain due to the integrated One Talenom business models. EBITDA in Sweden is estimated to be positive and Spain to continue strong profitable growth in 2026. Items affecting comparability may include non-recurring costs and expenses relating to the Demerger.

Talenom's restated key figures

The unaudited restated financial information presented below illustrates a hypothetical impact of the Demerger, if the Demerger had been consummated on 1 January 2024. In Talenom's restated key figures, Easor's carve-out key figures and a one-time increase of EUR 1.5 million resulting from a change in Easor's revenue recognition principle have been deducted from Talenom's key figures reported from January-September. Easor will continue its operations in Italy, but Talenom's accounting business in Italy will discontinue and its figures have been deducted. In addition, a net expense of EUR 0.2 million related to earn-out payments from acquisitions and EUR 1.8 million in revenue recognition from the comparison period have been deducted, as well as an estimated future cost of EUR 0.4 million for Spain related to Easor software for 2026.

The restated key figures presented below are unaudited.

Restated Talenom 1 January to 30 September 2025 1 January to 30 September 2024 In EUR thousand, unless otherwise indicated Net sales, EUR 1,000 83,223 81,789 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 16,276 15,696 EBITDA of net sales, % 19.6% 19.2% Operating profit, EUR 1,000 6,126 5,591 Operating profit of net sales, % 7.4% 6.8% Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -10,156 -10,107 Investments 6,589 7,862 Acquisitions 1,839 2,713 Investments in software 1,067 1,717 New customer agreements 2,513 2,553 Other investments 1,170 879

Restated Talenom geographically 1 January to 30 September 2025 1 January to 30 September 2024 Key figures for Finland Net sales, EUR 1,000 53,777 51,404 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 15,860 15,323 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment, EUR 1,000 -6,925 -6,773 Operating profit, EUR 1,000 8,935 8,550 Key figures for Sweden Net sales, EUR 1,000 16,853 19,200 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 -59 -81 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment, EUR 1,000 -2,178 -2,251 Operating profit, EUR 1,000 -2,238 -2,332 Key figures for Spain Net sales, EUR 1,000 12,593 11,185 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 475 454 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment, EUR 1,000 -1,047 -1,081 Operating profit, EUR 1,000 -572 -627

Reconciliation of restated key figures for 1 January to 30 September 2025

In EUR thousand Restated Talenom Easor carve-out Restatements Published Talenom group Net sales 83,223 15,256 1,937 100,416 EBITDA 16,276 11,170 1,700 29,145 Operating profit 6,126 3,029 1,498 10,652 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 10,156 8,141 196 18,493 Investments 6,589 7,326 110 14,025

Reconciliation of restated key figures for 1 January to 30 September 2024

In EUR thousand Restated Talenom Easor carve-out Restatements Published Talenom group Net sales 81,789 14,778 457 97,024 EBITDA 15,696 10,700 2,299 28,695 Operating profit 5,591 3,604 2,167 11,362 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 10,107 7,096 130 17,333 Investments 7,862 9,342 167 17,371

Easor's future prospects

Easor's guidance below is presented as included in the prospectus concerning the Demerger (the "Prospectus") and it has been prepared on a basis which is (i) comparable with Easor's historical carve-out financial information and (ii) consistent with principles applied in preparing Easor's carve-out financial statements.

Easor's financial guidance for the year 2026

The net sales are estimated to increase by 3-10 per cent compared to the carve-out based net sales for the year 2025. The operating profit margin is expected to decrease due to the building of distribution channels and growth investments. These measures lay the foundation for long-term growth. The operating profit margin is also weakened by the costs of operating as a standalone listed company.

Basis for the financial guidance and uncertainties affecting it

As Talenom announced on 15 December 2025, in the financial guidance, the carve-out based income and expenses for the year 2025 have been based on the carve-out based income and expenses for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025 together with the management's estimate of how these will develop during the final three months of 2025. Easor has a strong contract base in Finland which creates a solid foundation for net sales. Predictability is supported by contract continuity and the stability of customer relationships. The guidance is based on the estimate of the management and the Board of Directors of Talenom regarding the development of the number of customers and volumes. Growth is driven by new customer acquisitions as well as the expanding needs of current customers. In addition, the guidance takes into account the acquired partner accounting firms, their customer base as well as an estimate of the development of the partner network and the number of end customers. Operating profit is expected to decrease in 2026 due to significant growth investments. The investments are aimed at strengthening customer acquisition, the expenses of marketing and sales, as well as product development and technological solutions that improve competitiveness. The administrative costs caused by acting as an independent listed company will also increase expenses. The management of Easor estimates that the annual expenses resulting from this will be EUR 400 thousand. Easor can influence its growth and profitability through pricing, ease of product introduction, and sales efficiency. In accordance with its strategy, Easor focuses primarily on growing its partner network and end-customer sales as well as increasing its market share. Easor's strategic emphasis prioritises strengthening its market position and growth particularly in its international operations, which weakens the operating profit in the short term. This lays the foundation for improved long-term profitability through increasing volume and economies of scale. The above factors affecting the result of operations are within Easor's control. Factors beyond Easor's control include, among others, global economic and geopolitical developments, exchange rate developments, the timing of customers' purchasing decisions, demand for Easor's products, competitors' actions and changes in regulation.

Selected unaudited pro forma and carve-out financial information of Easor

The following table presents selected unaudited pro forma key figures for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025 as included in the Prospectus:

In EUR thousand, unless otherwise indicated 1 January to 30 September 2025 Net sales 15,256 EBITDA 11,373 EBITDA of net sales, % 75 Operating profit 3,032 Operating profit of net sales, % 20 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 8,341

The unaudited pro forma financial information, included in the Prospectus, illustrate the effect of the Demerger on Easor's historical carve-out financial information, as if the Demerger had been consummated at an earlier point in time. The unaudited pro forma combined income statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 gives effect to the Demerger as if it had been consummated on 1 January 2024.

The following table presents the unaudited carve-out-based software investments for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025 as included in the Prospectus:

In EUR thousand, unless otherwise indicated 1 January to 30 September 2025 Total investments1) 7,326 Software investments 7,326 1) The figures are based on carve-out financial information.

Talenom Plc

Board of Directors

For more information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO, tel. +358 40 7038554

Matti Eilonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 7534335

About Talenom

Talenom is a customer-centric and advanced accounting firm founded in 1972. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs succeed. We want to be a genuine partner to our customers and we help our customers with comprehensive accounting, payroll and expert services. Our vision is to be the most recommended financial partner. Talenom operates in Finland, Sweden and Spain. Talenom's share is listed on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: https://investors.talenom.com/en/.

About Easor

Easor is a financial management platform that connects entrepreneurs and service providers. Easor offers entrepreneurs an easy-to-use tool for managing their finances and streamlines the work of accounting firms and service providers, enabling their growth through our platform.

Easor serves over 15,000 SME customers and over 90 accounting firm partners. Easor's software has over 60,000 end users and over 10 million invoices are sent annually through the software. Easor operates in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy. The company's head office is located in Oulu, Finland. Read more: https://easor.com/fi/.

Important information

This release includes forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of Talenom's or Easor's future financial performance. Talenom's and Easor's actual result of operations and financial position may differ materially from the result of operations and financial position presented in or inferred from the forward-looking statements due to many factors. These forward-looking statements should be treated with caution.

Talenom's unaudited adjusted financial information presented in this release has been prepared for illustrative purposes only and by its nature illustrates a hypothetical situation. The unaudited adjusted financial information illustrates what the hypothetical impact would have been if the demerger of Talenom had been consummated 1 January 2024 and, therefore, does not represent the actual result of operations or financial position of Talenom. The unaudited adjusted financial information is not intended to project the result of operations or financial position of Talenom for any future period or as at any future date. The adjustments are based on available information and assumptions and the result of operations and/or financial position presented in the adjusted financial information may differ from Talenom's actual result of operations and/or financial position for the relevant period.

Talenom presents certain non-IFRS based alternative performance measures. In Talenom's view, alternative performance measures provide management, investors, securities market analysts, and other parties with relevant and useful additional information on the result of operations, financial position, and cash flows of Talenom. Alternative performance measures should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute to the financial measures defined or specified in IFRS Accounting Standards. All companies do not calculate alternative performance measures in a uniform way, and therefore, the alternative performance measures presented in this release may not be comparable with similarly named measures presented by other companies.

The unaudited pro forma financial information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only. Because of its nature, the unaudited pro forma financial information illustrates the hypothetical impact of the Demerger, had it been consummated at the date assumed in the unaudited pro forma financial information, included in the Prospectus, and, therefore, does not represent the actual result of operations or financial position of Easor. The unaudited pro forma financial information is not intended to project the result of operations or financial position of Easor as an independent listed company during the periods presented. The unaudited pro forma financial information illustrates adjustments to the historical carve-out financial information to give pro forma effect to events that are directly attributable to the Demerger and are factually supportable. The pro forma adjustments are based upon available information and certain assumptions, which are described in the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma financial information included in the Prospectus. There can be no assurance that the assumptions used in the preparation of the unaudited pro forma financial information will prove to be correct. The pro forma financial information is unaudited.