Talenom Oyj: The Board of Directors of Talenom Plc proposes Juho Ahosola as the new CEO of Talenom, provided that the demerger of the company is completed

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 21 November 2025 at 10:30 EET

The Board of Directors of Talenom Plc proposes Juho Ahosola as the new CEO of Talenom, provided that the demerger of the company is completed

Talenom Plc (the "Company" or "Talenom") announced on 24 October 2025 that, the Board of Directors of Talenom, having assessed the strategic alternatives for the Company's software business, has approved a demerger plan concerning a partial demerger of the Company. According to the demerger plan, the Company will demerge so that all assets, debts and liabilities of the Company relating to the software business or mainly serving the software business are transferred to a new independent company to be named Easor Plc ("Easor") and to be incorporated in the demerger (the "Demerger").

It was stated in the same release that the current CEO of Talenom, Otto-Pekka Huhtala, has been proposed to be appointed as the CEO of Easor, should the Demerger be completed, and the person proposed as the new CEO of Talenom will be named later.

The Board of Directors of Talenom has resolved to propose Juho Ahosola (M.Sc. (Econ.), M.Sc. (Admin.), EMBA, born 1988) be appointed as the new CEO of Talenom, and he would start in his new position immediately after the completion of the Demerger. Otto-Pekka Huhtala will continue as the CEO until the completion of the Demerger. Any appointments as the CEOs of Easor and Talenom are conditional on the completion of the contemplated Demerger. The current proposal for appointments is a natural continuation of previous resolutions. In autumn 2024, Talenom resolved on a strategy update, whereby Talenom's own software would also be offered to other accounting firms. In February 2025, the management team was renewed and Juho Ahosola took over the operational management of Talenom's accounting business. Otto-Pekka Huhtala focused mainly on managing the Easor software business and the separation of business areas, in addition to managing the group. In the summer of 2025, the Board of Directors confirmed the final, separate and independent strategies for the business areas, and in September 2025, Talenom announced that it would launch a strategic review of the potential separation of Easor into an independent publicly listed company.

Harri Tahkola, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Talenom: "I am very pleased that we have found successors for both business areas from within the Company, should the Demerger be completed. Juho has an excellent track record of leading profitable growth in a variety of roles and areas of responsibility for over 10 years. He is exactly the right person to continue Talenom's growth and internationalisation after the Demerger, for which a strong foundation has been laid in recent years. Respectively, Otto has been involved in developing our software from the very beginning. He has a deep understanding of the software needs of both accounting firms and their customers. These needs are largely the same in Finland as in our other countries of operation. I would like to thank Otto-Pekka for his more than 23 years at Talenom and wish him every success in developing Easor."

Juho Ahosola says: "I am very excited about the proposal for appointment and the opportunity to continue working in Talenom's accounting business together with our professional staff and customers after the completion of the Demerger."

Otto-Pekka Huhtala comments: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Talenom's personnel, stakeholders and customers. I am excited to be able to focus on the international growth of the Easor software business after the completion of the Demerger, together with our skilled and motivated personnel and customers."

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to help entrepreneurs succeed by making their daily lives easier with the market's easiest-to-use digital tools and highly automated personal services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services and our partners' services. Our vision is to be the preferred partner in financial management.

Talenom's growth history is strong - average annual net sales growth was approximately 16% between 2005 and 2024. Talenom Group has two business areas: Software business and Accounting business. In 2024, Talenom's net sales was some EUR 126 million and the company had 1,554 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en

