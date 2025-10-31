Talenom Oyj: Talenom acquires a Spanish accounting company Nova Ceteb

Talenom Plc, Press release 31 October 2025 at 9:00 EET

Talenom acquires a Spanish accounting company Nova Ceteb

Talenom Plc has agreed to acquire the entire share capital of Nova Ceteb S.l., operating in the Garraf region of the Barcelona province, in Catalonia, Spain. The acquired company will be transferred to Talenom on 1 November 2025. Nova Ceteb provides accounting, tax and other advisory services mainly to SMEs in the region.

The net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired company is some EUR 1.1 million annually. The company employs a total of 15 persons who will continue to work for Talenom. In the short term, the acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom's financial position or future outlook.

Increasing regulatory pressures, the Green Transition and changing consumer behaviour are creating new needs for financial management and accounting services in Europe. Over the past five years, Talenom has taken significant steps to internationalize. We plan to continue both organic and inorganic growth and expansion in our international operations in Sweden, Spain and Italy.

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to help entrepreneurs succeed by making their daily lives easier with the market's easiest-to-use digital tools and highly automated personal services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services and our partners' services. Our vision is to be the preferred partner in financial management.

Talenom's growth history has been strong -average annual revenue growth was around 16% in 2005-2024. Talenom Group has two business areas: Software business and Accounting business. Talenom's revenue were approximately EUR 126 million in 2024, and at the end of the year the company employed 1,554 people in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com