Talenom Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Talenom lowers its guidance for 2025

Talenom Plc, inside information 15 December 2025 at 10:10 EET

Inside information, profit warning: Talenom lowers its guidance for 2025

Talenom has carried out fewer acquisitions than planned during 2025, which has decreased net sales and EBITDA generation. The weakening of demand caused by the prolonged economic downturn, particularly in Finland, has affected net sales accumulation more than estimated, especially in the last quarter of the year. Weaker-than-expected growth in the last quarter across the Group has negatively impacted both the company's net sales and EBITDA.

In September 2025, Talenom's Board of Directors announced that it had initiated a strategic review of the potential separation of the Easor software business into an independent, publicly listed company, and it approved a demerger plan in October 2025. According to the company's Board of Directors, the separation of the software and accounting business could enhance and clarify shareholder value creation. The separation would also enable both businesses to implement their own confirmed strategies and growth opportunities more effectively. The costs for 2025 arising from the aforementioned strategic review, separation, and the listing of the new independent company to be established after the separation are estimated to total around EUR 1.2 million.

New guidance for 2025:

Talenom estimates that 2025 net sales will be around EUR 129-131 million and EBITDA around EUR 33-35 million including the costs arising from the strategic review, separation and listing.

Previous guidance for 2025 (issued on 13 December 2024):

Talenom estimates that 2025 net sales will be around EUR 130-140 million and EBITDA around EUR 36-42 million.

