Dienstag, 10.03.2026
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
WKN: A2DYQG | ISIN: SE0010415281 | Ticker-Symbol: XTL1
Frankfurt
10.03.26 | 09:15
0,004 Euro
+330,00 % +0,003
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANOTO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANOTO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,01019:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anoto Group AB: Anoto appoints Jonathan Faiman Chief Executive Officer

Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto") today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Jonathan Faiman as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Jonathan Faiman succeeds Mats Karlsson, who is stepping down from his role as Interim CEO and will support a smooth transition.

The Board would like to thank Mats Karlsson for his contribution during a period of significant transformation. Under his leadership, Anoto completed a restructuring and strengthened the foundations for the company's next phase of development.

"We are grateful to Mats for his commitment and leadership during a pivotal period for Anoto," said Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the Board. "We thank him for his important contributions and wish him every success."

Jonathan Faiman brings extensive experience in building and scaling technology-driven businesses, with a strong track record in product strategy, go-to-market execution, and organizational leadership. He has led the operating team behind the creation of Anoto's "inq" brand and product portfolio, and brings deep knowledge of the company's technology, customers, and strategic priorities.

"Jonathan is an exceptional leader with a clear focus on execution and commercial outcomes," continued Kevin Adeson. "At an important moment for Anoto, we believe he will bring momentum, clarity, and strong leadership as the company advances its strategy."

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan Faiman said:
"I am pleased to be appointed CEO of Anoto and excited by the opportunity ahead. We have an outstanding team and a clear vision for the future of digital writing. I look forward to working closely with the Board, the leadership team, and our employees to build great products for our customers and unlock Anoto's full potential."

About Anoto Group AB

Anoto Group AB (publ) is a Swedish technology company specializing in digital writing solutions that connect handwriting with digital workflows. Anoto's technology enables integration between analogue input and digital systems for productivity, creativity, and data capture across a range of use cases.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding leadership, strategy, and expected future performance. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Anoto undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:
Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board Anoto Group AB (publ)
ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 10 March 2026 at 18:00 CET.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
