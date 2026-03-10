

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study suggests that lifelong learning may be linked to a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and experiencing cognitive decline. Lifelong learning refers to engaging in intellectually stimulating activities, such as reading and writing, learning a new language, playing chess, solving puzzles, and visiting museums, all of which help keep the brain active and engaged.



The research, led by neuropsychologist Andrea Zammit and published in the journal Neurology, followed nearly 2,000 older adults aged between 53 and 100. All participants were free of dementia at the start of the study and were monitored for a period of eight years to observe changes in their cognitive health over time.



During the study, researchers asked participants about their involvement in educational and other mentally stimulating activities during different stages of life. Participants also underwent a series of neurological tests designed to evaluate memory, thinking ability, and other aspects of brain function.



Over the course of the study, some participants were eventually diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. However, those who had engaged the most in lifelong learning experienced the onset of the disease about five years later than those with the lowest levels of mental stimulation. In addition, individuals who remained mentally active in middle age and later life showed a slower rate of cognitive decline.



Researchers also examined autopsy findings from 948 participants who died during the study. Interestingly, even when their brains showed the biological markers typically associated with Alzheimer's disease, individuals with higher levels of cognitive enrichment maintained better memory and thinking abilities and experienced a slower decline before death.



Scientists describe this phenomenon as cognitive reserve, a concept in Neuroscience. Cognitive reserve refers to the brain's ability to compensate for damage caused by aging or disease. According to researchers, lifelong learning strengthens neural connections across different brain regions, making the brain more resilient and better able to adapt, at least for a certain period of time.



'They kind of like stretch your brain and your thinking. You're using your different cognitive systems,' explained Zammit. 'It's not just one activity. It's more about finding meaningful activities that you might be passionate about.'



