Dassault Aviation Unveils the Falcon 10X

New Top of the Line Falcon

A New Standard of Comfort, Performance and Innovation in Business Aviation

(Saint-Cloud, France, March 10, 2026) - In a dramatic unveiling before more than 400 customers, partners and aviation leaders gathered in a new production hall in Bordeaux-Mérignac, Dassault Aviation has rolled out the Falcon 10X-its most ambitious business jet ever. As the drape lifted at 8:00 p.m. CET, the aircraft emerged as a bold new benchmark for the future of long-range business aviation.

The Falcon 10X introduces the largest, most comfortable, and most versatile cabin ever designed in a purpose-built business jet-redefining what passengers can expect from time spent in the air.

"The objective," says Dassault President & CEO Eric Trappier, "is to allow passengers to experience time on board the aircraft as just another part of their everyday life, not as a long interval between origin and destination. So they arrive feeling refreshed and at their very best."

The aircraft's spacious interior is eight inches wider and two inches taller than its nearest competitor, enabling owners to design interiors that feel less like a traditional aircraft cabin and more like a modern living or working environment.



A New Benchmark in Business Aviation

Delivering that level of comfort while maintaining the efficiency and operational flexibility that define Falcon aircraft required innovation across nearly every aspect of the airplane.

Engineers applied expertise drawn from the company's cutting-edge military aircraft programs to advance aerodynamics, materials, avionics and flight controls. Dassault remains the only manufacturer in the world designing and building both advanced fighter jets and business aircraft-a cross-disciplinary advantage now reflected in the Falcon 10X.

The Falcon 10X will cruise at speeds approaching the sound barrier with a top speed of .925 Mach and has a maximum range of 7,500 nm, allowing it to easily connect the world most popular city pairs such as New York to Shanghai, Los Angeles to Sydney, São Paulo to Dubai or Beijing to Paris

Passenger comfort was engineered with equal ambition. At a cruising altitude of 41,000 feet, cabin pressure will be maintained at an exceptionally low 3,000 feet, complemented by 100 percent fresh air continuously renewed throughout the cabin and individually adjustable temperature zones. The 10X's entirely new fuselage comes with 38 extra-large windows-nearly 50 percent larger than those on the Falcon 8X-flood the cabin with natural light, making it the brightest cabin in business aviation.

Measuring 9 feet, 1 inch wide (2.77 m) and 6-feet, 8 inches tall (2.03 m), the cabin is larger than some regional jets. Customers can configure three- or four-zone interiors including expansive dining areas, Falcon Privacy Suites, full-size bedrooms, and even optional shower installations.



A Wing Built for the Future

At the heart of the Falcon 10X is business aviation's first all-composite wing.

The advanced structure combines traditional Dassault high-lift devices-slats and flaps-with a next-generation composite architecture that improves aerodynamic efficiency while reducing weight. The result is a wing that supports the aircraft's large cabin while maintaining the agility and runway flexibility that Falcon aircraft are known for.

"Dassault Falcons have always been at the vanguard of business aviation," noted Trappier, "and the 10X is no exception, embodying the very best technology available today. From the user perspective, the equation is simple: an objectively better experience."



A Flight Deck that Thinks Ahead

The Falcon 10X introduces the NeXus flight deck, the most advanced cockpit ever installed in a business jet.

Designed to reduce pilot workload and enhance situational awareness-especially during demanding phases of flight-the NeXus cockpit integrates large touch-screen displays with new automation tools that help crews manage complex missions with greater confidence.

A standard dual FalconEye Enhanced Vision System adds further safety and capability in low visibility, with new features that aid in the most complex maneuvers, such as night circling approaches.

The Falcon 10X also introduces the third generation of Dassault's digital flight-control system in a business aircraft. Integrated with a Smart Throttle, inspired by the controls of the Rafale fighter, the system automatically manages both engines through a single control while assisting pilots with functions such as noise-abatement climbs and stabilized go-arounds. These combined digital capabilities make possible the first automatic recovery mode in a large business jet, further extending the safety envelope.

Dassault pioneered fly-by-wire flight controls in business aviation with the Falcon 7X in 2007-technology that prevents overspeeding, overstressing or stalling the aircraft while delivering the smooth flying qualities that Falcon owners value.



More Power and a greater flying level of efficiency

The new Pearl 10X engine features the Advance2 engine core, the most efficient core available across the business aviation sector, and combines it with a high-performance low-pressure system, resulting in a superior thrust of more than 18,000 lb. The Pearl 10X offers a step-change in power and efficiency, while delivering outstanding low noise and emissions performance. This combination will enable operators to have premium airport accessibility and fly ultra-long-range connections, whilst also being able to travel close to the speed of sound."Today is a very special day for Rolls-Royce and the team. We are excited and proud to deliver the thrust for this extraordinary aircraft and I would like to congratulate the Dassault family as well as the Falcon team on this special occasion," said Dr Dirk Geisinger, Director, Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce.

Looking Ahead

With the unveiling complete, the Falcon 10X program now moves toward its next big milestone: flight testing. Once airborne, the aircraft will begin an extensive evaluation campaign designed to validate its performance and bring the most advanced Falcon ever built into service.

