Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced best efforts brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million (the "Brokered Offering"). A portion of the private placement of Units also closed concurrently on a non-brokered basis for additional gross proceeds of $63,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offerings").

The Offerings were led by Centurion One Capital Corp. as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the "Lead Agent") in respect of the Brokered Offering and fiscal advisor in respect of the Non-Brokered Offering.

Jim MacKenzie, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company commented: "Viscount is pleased to have successfully completed this oversubscribed financing. Centurion One Capital anchored the raise and, through disciplined execution, brought together a high-quality group of long-term strategic investors, enabling us to complete the offering on an upsized basis. The net proceeds from the financing will allow us to begin a comprehensive drill program on our properties in Colorado and Nevada and further enhance shareholder value."

A total of 6,968,062 Units were sold under the Offerings at a price of $0.80 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5,574,450. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.20 until March 9, 2029.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to commence a comprehensive drill program to further understand Viscount's properties and further expand its current resource estimates and administrative expenses to drive growth and increase shareholder value in a strong silver market.

In connection with the Offerings, the Company paid an aggregate of $690,169.60 in commissions and fees and issued 530,900 non-transferable Common Share purchase warrants entitling the holders to acquire a Unit at the Issue Price until March 9, 2029.

The Units offered were for sale (i) by way of private placement pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and (ii) in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg PG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

The Silver Cliff project is located in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure ; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicate extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous copper-gold mineralization averaging 0.214% CuEq, including multiple higher-grade zones such as 189 m at 0.326% CuEq and 45 m at 0.417% CuEq (as previously disclosed in the Company's August 14, 2025 press release prepared with the assistance of Mr. Harald Hoegberg). The Company interprets this as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

The Cherry Creek project covers 219 unpatented and 9 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

Viscount's strategy is to acquire, explore, and advance high-potential mineral properties through systematic geological work, while continuing to build partnerships that support long-term development.

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jim MacKenzie"

President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Viscount's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, objectives and projections. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the expected closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and the completion of the Offering being subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Exchange. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: risks related to the exploration, development and operation of Viscount's projects; actual results of current exploration and development activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future precious metals prices; and those factors discussed in the risk factors sections of Viscount's securities filings on SEDAR+. Although Viscount has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to differ materially from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Viscount does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

