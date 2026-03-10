Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) ("Novra") announces that it is currently seeking out potential strategic partnership opportunities that may include commercial collaboration, joint initiatives, and/or possible acquisitions with companies in the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) and communications marketplaces.

The key objective is to find opportunities with strategic alignment, complimentary technologies and potential value creation for Novra's shareholders, following the closing of our recent capital raise with SNAPS Holding Company on February 11, 2026. This initiative furthers Novra's on-going strategy to partner or merge with great technology companies in adjacent or complementary market verticals, building on its previous successful acquisitions of International Datacasting Corporation and Wegener Corporation.

Extending Novra's reach into the AIoT ecosystem will allow us to apply our extensive R&D investment and expertise in wireless communications, combined with wide-ranging experience in end-to-end management of edge devices, designing and manufacturing highly reliable products, and providing secure encrypted communications, to create new products and services to meet the specific needs of customers in those markets.

Our intent is to find strategic partners that already have a major presence in the AIoT market that will allow Novra to expand our product suite with edge intelligence, SaaS offerings, and cloud-native services for high-value sectors to redefine intelligent connectivity and lead next-generation wireless innovation for the AIoT industry across markets and geographies, resulting in a high-growth enterprise delivering global wireless AIoT autonomous solutions.

However, there can be no assurance that this initiative will result in any specific advances, agreements or transactions. Novra does not intend to provide further updates regarding this matter unless and until a related definitive agreement has been executed or disclosure is otherwise required in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V.

About Novra Technologies Inc.:

Novra (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) is an international technology provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies Inc, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Corporation. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications, including: broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications.

For more information, visit: www.novragroup.com.

