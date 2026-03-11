

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.1 percent on month in February, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday



That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent and down from 0.2 percent in January.



On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 2.0 percent - again missing forecasts for 2.2 percent and down from 2.3 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were up 1.5 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 0.9 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.



