PR Newswire
11.03.2026 03:30 Uhr
166 Leser
Perseus Co. LTD: Perseus Brings Its Flagship PEGASUS Automotive Hypervisor to Infineon AURIX TC4Dx Platform

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perseus (www.cyberperseus.com) has released its flagship automotive hypervisor, PEGASUS, for Infineon Technologies' AURIX TC4Dx System-on-Chip (SoC) evaluation platform, giving OEMs and Tier 1s a production-oriented path to develop and test virtualized, mixed-criticality systems for next-generation Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). The ISO 26262 ASIL-D-certified Type-1 (bare-metal) hypervisor is now available on TC4Dx evaluation hardware, with tooling and documentation accessible through Infineon's ecosystem channels.

Perseus develops foundational system software for software-defined vehicles

This release marks the completion of an integration and enablement program in which Perseus adapted PEGASUS to the TC4Dx evaluation board, delivering an engineer-ready evaluation stack that tightly couples TC4Dx hardware features with system-level virtualization requirements. The combined solution is designed to support SDV, zonal, and safety-critical automotive architectures, enabling developers to prototype and advance consolidated, safety-compliant E/E platforms on production-grade technology.

What's available now

Engineers working with Infineon AURIX TC4Dx evaluation hardware can now access a complete virtualization stack designed for real-system evaluation and integration:

PEGASUS Automotive Hypervisor

  • Perseus' flagship system software product
  • Type-1 (bare-metal) hypervisor
  • ISO 26262 ASIL-D certified for CPU and MCU architectures
  • Enables strict isolation and deterministic scheduling of mixed-criticality workloads

PEGASUS Software Development Kit (Workbench)

  • System-level configuration and build environment
  • Definition of VM (virtual machine) layouts and resource allocation (CPU, memory, devices)
  • Design-time validation and repeatable image generation

Documentation and References

  • Platform descriptions, integration guidance, and partner information
    Published via Infineon's IFX ecosystem and partner database

PEGASUS' availability on Infineon AURIX TC4Dx Evaluation Hardware supports real system evaluation and integration work, rather than proof-of-concept experimentation.

Technical context

As Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) architectures mature, OEMs are under pressure to consolidate functionality not only on application-class SoCs but also within real-time and safety-critical MCU domains. Infineon's AURIX TC4Dx family-engineered for deterministic execution and ASIL-D safety-offers a hardware base for this consolidation. PEGASUS addresses the system-software layer required to safely consolidate workloads on such platforms, enforcing isolation, resource control, and predictable behavior below the operating system layer.

"PEGASUS is Perseus' flagship automotive hypervisor, designed to operate at the system layer where safety, determinism, and isolation are defined," said Sang-bum Suh, PhD, Perseus Founder. "By enabling PEGASUS on Infineon's TC4Dx evaluation hardware and making the tooling and documentation publicly available, we're giving engineering teams a practical way to evaluate MCU-level virtualization for production-oriented SDV architectures."

"Infineon's AURIX TC4Dx microcontrollers are designed to support advanced automotive architectures requiring strong safety and real-time characteristics," said Thomas Schneid, Head of Software, Partnership & Ecosystem Management at Infineon Technologies. "The availability of PEGASUS through our ecosystem provides customers with an additional option to evaluate hypervisor-based virtualization on TC4Dx as part of their system architecture and platform assessments."

About Perseus

Perseus is an automotive system software company specializing in foundational system software for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Perseus' portfolio includes PEGASUS, an ISO 26262 ASIL-D-certified Type-1 automotive hypervisor for CPU and MCU architectures, along with complementary tooling and system software designed to enable safe, deterministic consolidation of mixed-criticality workloads. Perseus works with automotive OEMs, Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers, and semiconductor partners to support production-oriented SDV platforms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931181/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/perseus-brings-its-flagship-pegasus-automotive-hypervisor-to-infineon-aurix-tc4dx-platform-302710273.html

Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.