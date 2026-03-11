

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation data from Germany is the only major report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation figures. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 1.9 percent in February from 2.1 percent in January.



In the meantime, retail sales figures are due from Turkey and Romania.



At 4.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes retail sales for January. Sales had increased 2.9 percent from the previous year in December.



