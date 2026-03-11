Avolta AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) delivered strong sales, profit and EFCF in 2025. IFRS turnover increased +1.9% to CHF 13,983m while operating profit rose +18.1% to CHF 1,103m. Equity Free Cash Flow (EFCF) increased +14.6% to CHF 487m. A dividend of CHF 1.15/share, +15% YoY, is to be proposed at the May 2026 AGM. Avolta reaffirms its medium-term outlook and announces new a share buyback of up to CHF 225m in 2026.
2025 HIGHLIGHTS:
Strong financial performance 2025
CORE:
Disciplined Capital Allocation
Medium-term outlook confirmed
FY 2025 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Consolidated reported turnover reached CHF 13,983m with CORE turnover2 at CHF 13,720m, representing growth of +5.9% CER, and +5.5% organic. In Q4, organic growth was +5.7%, reflecting robust demand across Avolta's main markets and channels.
FY 2025 KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Avolta continued to execute its strategic growth initiatives in 2025, strengthening its portfolio, enhancing financial resilience, and investing in its long-term vision.
Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta said: "2025 once again, for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrated Avolta's ability to deliver overall ahead of our strategic, operational, commercial and financial commitments. Through consistent execution and strong cash generation, we continued to strengthen our track record of value creation.
MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK
Avolta confirms its organic growth target of 5%-7% per annum, is committed to delivering +20-40bps of CORE EBITDA margin improvement and +100-150bps EFCF conversion per annum. At current exchange rates, 2026 currency translation is expected to be -5%.
FY 2025 KEY FINANCIAL TABLES
ORGANIC GROWTH
IFRS AND CORE PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT
CORE CASH FLOW STATEMENT
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE
IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION8
