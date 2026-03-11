

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback recovered to 1.1605 against the euro, 1.3413 against the pound and 0.7793 against the franc, from an early 1-week low of 1.1667, near 2-week low of 1.3483 and an 8-day low of 0.7740, respectively.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound and 0.81 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News