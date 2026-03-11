

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 36-year high of 113.54 against the yen and more than a 1-1/2-year high of 1.6208 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 112.53 and 1.6308, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to nearly a 4-year high of 0.7175 and nearly a 13-year high of 1.2079 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.7120 and 1.1867, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.9728 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9728.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 115.00 against the yen, 1.61 against the euro, 0.72 against the greenback, 1.22 against the kiwi and 0.98 against the loonie.



