Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (FSE: D4E) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") reports that the office of the representatives of the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources of Mexico (SEMARNAT) has approved the Company's Informe Preventivo (IP), the environmental authorization required to, amongst many items, increase the available roads and total drill pad construction for site access and exploration drilling, at the San Acacio project, located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

This Informe Preventivo allows for the construction of up to new 44 drill pads and for up to 35 new access roads to be constructed for rapid advancement of the resource exploration potential where exploration has seldomly if ever occurred. The IP permit is valid for a period of 54 months.

This drilling permit significantly increases the drilling footprint of the San Acacio project, which historically produced significant amounts of silver, lead and zinc over a multi-hundred year history and saw very little exploration outside of the main Veta Grande mine levels. This IP permit will also allow the company to test exploration targets that will be significant for mineral resource estimation outside of any historical mining or historical resource estimates.

The Informe Preventivo was prepared and submitted in accordance with Mexican environmental regulations. The Company would like to acknowledge the office of the representatives of SEMARNAT and the collaborative efforts of the technical and environmental consultants for the efficient review process.

Management Commentary

"We look forward to evolving our resource drilling program to include the significant exploration potential of these never-before-tested targets in the Veta Grande camp within the world-class Zacatecas Silver District." - Chris Wright, Executive Chairman & CEO, Defiance Silver

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District, the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico and the newly acquired Green Earth Metals property portfolio in Sonora State. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance Silver's corporate mandate is to advance its projects through capital-efficient exploration focused on resource growth and new mineral discoveries.

