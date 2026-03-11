

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L), a British financial services provider, on Wednesday posted a surge in pre-tax income.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a profit before tax from continuing operations of GBP 824 million, higher than GBP 448 million in the previous year. Adjusted profit before tax was GBP 807 million as against GBP 332 million last year.



Net income was GBP 592 million, or 9.74 pence per share, compared with GBP 191 million, or 2.86 pence per share, a year ago.



The company's increased earnings reflect investment variance. Investment variance was negative GBP 771 million, compared with negative GBP 1.196 billion a year ago.



Core operating earnings were 20.93 pence per share, up from 19.20 pence per share in the previous year.



Total operating profit stood at GBP 1.756 billion as against the prior year's GBP 1.711 billion.



The company noted that it will begin a GBP 1.2 billion share repurchase program this week.



For fiscal 2025, the Board will pay a final dividend of 15.67 pence per share on June 4.



Looking ahead, Legal & General Group, said: 'We have started 2026, with stronger foundations, a sharper portfolio and increased momentum. We expect growth in 2026 core operating EPS to be at the top end of our 6-9% three-year target range as we to generate strong profit growth across all three core businesses and benefit from the £1.2bn share buyback.'



