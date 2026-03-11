

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased in January as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The total trade surplus dropped to DKK 31.2 billion in January from DKK 35.2 billion in the previous month.



Exports of goods and services fell 5.9 percent monthly, and imports were 4.7 percent lower. Shipments of goods alone plunged 6.9 percent, and inflows of goods fell by 2.9 percent.



Data also showed that the current account surplus of the country decreased to DKK 35.4 billion in January from DKK 39.7 billion in December.



