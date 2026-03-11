Basic-Fit N.V.: Basic-Fit reports strong results over 2025, meeting all targets

Hoofddorp, 11 March 2026FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS• Group revenue increased by 17% to €1,420 million (2024: €1,215 million)• Group underlying EBITDA less rent increased by 11% to €348 million (2024: €313 million)• Group underlying net profit increased by 24% to €54.3 million (2024: €43.6 million)• Group net profit of €14.3 million (2024: €8.0 million)FULL-YEAR OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS (excluding Clever Fit)• 85 net club openings, expanding the network by 5% to 1,660 Basic-Fit clubs• Number of memberships increased by 13% to 4.82 million (2024: 4.25 million)• Further improvement of operating leverage as overhead cost excluding marketing decreased to 6.7% of revenue (2024: 7.2%)OUTLOOK 2026 (INCLUDING CLEVER FIT)• Strong start of the year with 200K net increase in Basic-Fit memberships in first 10 weeks of 2026• Revenue of between €1.64 billion and €1.69 billion• Underlying EBITDA less rent of between €405 million and €445 million• Approximately 50 net owned club openings• Significant improvement in positive free cash flow expected in 2026• Leverage ratio of just over 2.0 timesRENE MOOS, CEO BASIC-FIT"Basic-Fit has met all of its financial objectives in 2025 demonstrating strong operational execution. This solid financial performance began with our members who entrust Basic-Fit with their fitness journey.In 2025, we ended the year with 4.82 million Basic-Fit memberships at our owned clubs, adding 564,000 members compared with the same period last year. The average number of Basic-Fit memberships per club in 2025 increased from 2,701 to 2,902 memberships.Revenue and underlying EBITDA less rent increased by 17% and 11% respectively. The average revenue per member per month increased from €24.24 in 2024 to €24.91 for Basic-Fit owned clubs in 2025 and we expect to see a further increase in yield throughout 2026.In October 2025, we announced that we had acquired Clever Fit, the leading fitness franchisor in Europe. With the acquisition, Basic-Fit became the immediate market leader in Germany and the largest fitness franchisor within Europe. Throughout the course of 2026, we will further integrate Clever Fit into the organisation and utilise the synergies between the two organisations. In the first months after the acquisition we have already been able to improve the profitability of Clever Fit.To demonstrate our commitment to creating shareholder value we initiated a share buyback programme in 2025, buying back 1 million shares.Looking at the current year, 2026 is already off to a strong start as memberships at our Basic-Fit owned clubs increased by more than 200 thousand in the first 10 weeks of the year, surpassing 5 million memberships. With these positive developments, we expect the momentum seen in the first two months of 2026 to continue as embedded growth, disciplined investment and operational excellence continues to carve our path forward. As we have fixed the energy prices for more than 75% of our expected energy consumption, we believe that the current volatility in the energy market will have a limited impact on our results. We are therefore positive about our ability to make another step-up in revenue and profitability in 2026.Furthermore, we announced that we would limit new club openings in 2026 to net 50 in our existing markets. This will support higher free cash flow generation, reduce financial leverage, and allow us to demonstrate the underlying, growing profitability of our existing club base. In addition, it will provide the financial flexibility to pursue M&A opportunities should they arise.Longer-term, we continue to see strong growth opportunities in the under-penetrated European fitness market. I have full confidence that by continuously catering to the ever-evolving needs of our members, we will solidify our position as Europe's strongest value for money fitness brand."Our 24/7 model continued to perform well in our growth markets of France, Spain and Germany where we further enhanced the member experience by expanding the number of 24/7 clubs available in these markets, and extended opening hours across many locations to meet member demand. The incremental members gained through this strategy will be a tailwind in 2026.Download full press release:https://corporate.basic-fit.com/docs/Basic%20Fit%20reports%20Full%20Year%202025%20results?q=5bLuhgsbsuV7MTlgUQ4HIf